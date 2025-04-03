Why Bryce Anderson is Confident In Texas A&M Defense in Year 2 Under Mike Elko
Despite a rainy forecast all week, the Texas A&M Aggies are in full swing for week two of spring practice, holding its sixth session of the 15-practice spring schedule.
In year two under coach Mike Elko, the Aggies are aiming for a defensive resurgence, with veterans like safety Bryce Anderson emerging as team leaders.
“Working the details more, we've been dialed in on working more of the details,” Anderson said after Tuesday’s spring practice. “With another year in the system, we know it better, we’re more confident in what we’re doing, and we’re playing fast.”
Elko’s teams have always prided themselves on tough, gritty defenses—something the Aggies lacked at the end of last season. Under defensive coach Jay Bateman, A&M ranked ninth in the SEC in scoring defense, allowing 21 points per game.
However, in the team's final four losses, which cost the Aggies a shot at the SEC Championship, the defense surrendered an average of 34.75 points per game, closing the season with four losses in its last five games.
“I feel like all the guys who returned are very confident. Now that we know the system, we’re able to play fast,” Bryce Anderson said about Bateman's scheme adjustments in year two. “We can get calls out a lot quicker, and communication is much clearer. Being in year two definitely helps with that.”
“Definitely Jordan Shaw. The first thing (player) that comes to mind.” Anderson responded about which new faces have already made an impact. “All the defensive line guys that have come in have been straight dogs”.
The return of a fully healthy Bryce Anderson, along with the addition of the 2025 recruiting class—ranked No. 7 nationally and featuring ten four-star defensive recruits—should give coach Mike Elko and Jay Bateman plenty to work with.