Why Bryce Anderson is Confident In Texas A&M Defense in Year 2 Under Mike Elko

Bryce Anderson speaks on year two adjustments under coach Mike Elko

Diego Saenz

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) reacts against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) reacts against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Despite a rainy forecast all week, the Texas A&M Aggies are in full swing for week two of spring practice, holding its sixth session of the 15-practice spring schedule.

In year two under coach Mike Elko, the Aggies are aiming for a defensive resurgence, with veterans like safety Bryce Anderson emerging as team leaders.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field

“Working the details more, we've been dialed in on working more of the details,” Anderson said after Tuesday’s spring practice. “With another year in the system, we know it better, we’re more confident in what we’re doing, and we’re playing fast.”

Elko’s teams have always prided themselves on tough, gritty defenses—something the Aggies lacked at the end of last season. Under defensive coach Jay Bateman, A&M ranked ninth in the SEC in scoring defense, allowing 21 points per game.

However, in the team's final four losses, which cost the Aggies a shot at the SEC Championship, the defense surrendered an average of 34.75 points per game, closing the season with four losses in its last five games.

“I feel like all the guys who returned are very confident. Now that we know the system, we’re able to play fast,” Bryce Anderson said about Bateman's scheme adjustments in year two. “We can get calls out a lot quicker, and communication is much clearer. Being in year two definitely helps with that.”

“Definitely Jordan Shaw. The first thing (player) that comes to mind.” Anderson responded about which new faces have already made an impact. “All the defensive line guys that have come in have been straight dogs”.

The return of a fully healthy Bryce Anderson, along with the addition of the 2025 recruiting class—ranked No. 7 nationally and featuring ten four-star defensive recruits—should give coach Mike Elko and Jay Bateman plenty to work with.

Diego Saenz
DIEGO SAENZ

Diego Saenz is a junior Sport Management student at Texas A&M University, originally from Torreón, Mexico, and raised in Cedar Park, Texas. His passion for sports, especially fútbol and football, has been evident since a very young age. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching games, listening to podcasts, and spending time with friends.

