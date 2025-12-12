Does Texas A&M Have the Most Difficult Schedule in the SEC in 2026?

If there were a preseason award for the toughest schedule in college football, Texas A&M would be a frontrunner.

From early SEC tests to a November gauntlet loaded with road trips to hostile environments, A&M is staring at arguably its toughest schedule since its inception in the SEC.

The following thirteen games will test every bit of the foundation Mike Elko has built around this program.

Let’s break down what the Aggies are up against in 2026.

FULL TEXAS A&M 2026 SCHEDULE pic.twitter.com/03aHqpef5I — Matt Galatzan (@MattGalatzan) December 12, 2025

Non-Conference Games

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates at Mountain America Stadium. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Of the three non-conference matchups, Arizona State is clearly the most challenging. Even then, going from a trip to Notre Dame in 2025 to hosting a Sun Devil program that will look very different from the group that reached the 2024 playoff is a much more manageable draw.

Catching The Citadel in Week 7 is another break for the Aggies. It sits between a four-game stretch of Kentucky, LSU, Arkansas and Missouri and comes right before a trip to Alabama. This should give Elko a chance to rest his players and regroup before things get serious again.

Early SEC Tests

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The first wave of SEC play should feel familiar. Aside from playing Kentucky, the Aggies will see the same LSU, Arkansas and Missouri stretch they navigated in 2025, just in a different order.

A&M went 3-0 against those three playing on the road in 2025, outscoring them 132-84 and averaging 44 points per contest.

In 2026, the Aggies return to Baton Rouge and Columbia but will host Arkansas at Kyle Field, which is always a significant advantage in that rivalry.

Depending on how quickly Lane Kiffin's new-look LSU meshes, it is entirely possible that A&M reaches Week 8 undefeated.

At worst, the Aggies should be sitting at 7 and 1 and firmly in the playoff conversation heading into the final stretch.

A&M Returns to Tuscaloosa

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer talks to Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) as Simpson comes off the field after a touchdown drive against UL Monroe at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Before A&M reaches its bye week and prepares for a brutal four game finish, it must first survive a trip to Tuscaloosa. The Aggies and the Tide have played tight games for over a decade, and there is no reason to expect anything different this time.

A Week 9 meeting between these two familiar programs could become one of the pivotal games in the playoff race, especially if both teams come in with one loss or less.

The Final Four Game Gauntlet

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) before a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

In South Carolina. Host Tennessee. Travel to Norman, Oklahoma. Then welcome Texas to close the season. Sheesh.

That is arguably the hardest four game stretch in all of college football.

Still, these are the stretches that separate the elite programs from the rest.

This also gives Elko the chance to really show what he has built in College Station. Don’t get it twisted, he has elevated A&M’s program to unprecedented heights during his two-year tenure.

However, he has never faced a stretch as difficult as this one.

Depending on how the first half of the season unfolds, A&M may need to win at least three of these four to remain in playoff contention.

One thing is for certain though: A&M will have their hands full in 2026.