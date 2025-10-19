Does Texas A&M Have a Three-Headed Monster at WR?
The 2024 Texas A&M Aggies relied heavily on their offensive line and rushing attack.
They boasted the second-best rushing attack in the conference, averaging 195.5 yards per game and scoring 27 touchdowns behind an offensive line that did more than pave the way for running back Le’Veon Moss. Heading into 2025, it seemed like it would be a no-brainer that the Aggies would heavily rely on the run once again with the entire unit coming back.
After Texas A&M acquired star wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion in the transfer portal, the game plan completely changed. An impressive night through the air against the UTSA Roadrunners in Week 1 caused offensive coordinator Collin Klein made almost a complete 180 in the way he called games, putting the ball in his receivers’ hands in more and more creative ways. Against the Arkansas Razorbacks, another weapon emerged for the Aggies.
Ashton Bethel-Roman is Here
“Ashton Bethel-Roman has two critical catches tonight, I think he had four total for the game,” head coach Mike Elko said. “It's great to see that. As hectic as it felt because I felt like I was calling defenses, the offense never let them get the ball back with a chance to take the lead. And I thought that was huge.“
Against Arkansas, Bethel-Roman had a breakout game of sorts. Texas A&M fans have seen glimpses of what the Missouri City native could do, but have never seen him string it together during one contest. His performance against the Razorbacks was just that. He hauled in four passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, seemingly mimicking performances that Concepcion and Craver have had this year.
“We got dawgs,” Bethel-Roman said after the game. “We’ve got dawgs everywhere. Whether people outside of our team want to admit it or not, we’ve got dawgs. We’re just going to keep showing the world that we’ve got dawgs. So that's all it is.”
Texas A&M having depth at wide receiver with Bethel-Roman, Craver, Concepcion and Terry Bussey will prove useful down the stretch of the season. Once players start to deal with nagging injuries and the wear-and-tear of the season, being able to put capable, fresh legs on the field will be key in winning and losing games heading towards the postseason.
The Aggies continue their road trip on Saturday, making the trip to Baton Rouge to take on an underperforming LSU Tigers squad.