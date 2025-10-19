Texas A&M Overcomes Absence of Le'Veon Moss With Dominant Rushing Attack vs. Arkansas
No Le’Veon Moss? No problem.
Despite a two-hour weather delay that turned the matchup into a nighttime brawl in Fayetteville, the Aggies racked up 217 rushing yards to outlast Arkansas 45–42.
While the defense allowed over 260 yards on the ground, A&M held on to avoid the upset and moved to 7–0 for the first time since 1994.
Welcome to the Show, Rueben Owens
Losing Moss was no small blow, but A&M’s loaded running back room proved more than ready.
Sophomore Rueben Owens took center stage and made his presence felt, rushing 14 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
His two scores came at pivotal moments. His first extended the Aggies’ lead to 38–27 just as Arkansas threatened to swing momentum and take the lead. The second one all but sealed the win, extending the A&M lead to 45-35 with under 5 minutes to go in the game.
Through seven games, Owens has logged 56 carries for 327 yards and three touchdowns, averaging an impressive 5.8 yards per carry. He’ll be the featured back again next week when A&M travels to Baton Rouge to face a reeling LSU team that just allowed 239 rushing yards and three touchdowns to Vanderbilt.
All-Around Team Effort
The Aggies’ success on the ground wasn’t a one-man show. Six different players recorded carries in the win.
Quarterback Marcel Reed added 55 yards on six rushes, while EJ Smith contributed 52 yards on seven carries. Freshman Jamaron Morrow broke off a 21-yard run, and Amari Daniels chipped in four yards on one attempt. The dynamic wideout duo of KC Concepcion and Mario Craver also combined for 27 yards on three creative play calls.
Had Marcel Reed’s 57-yard touchdown run not been erased by a holding call late in the fourth quarter, the Aggies would’ve easily topped 300 rushing yards, and likely turned a nail-biter into a statement win.
It wasn’t pretty, but the 45–42 victory showed that A&M’s rushing attack is alive and well.
Looking Ahead
With an 8–0 start on the line and LSU’s defense reeling, expect the Aggies to keep pounding the rock as they continue their chase for the College Football Playoff.
With Moss expected to be out for a "significant amount of time”, the running back room is in good hands.
Road trips to LSU and Missouri still await, but with a bye week on deck and upcoming matchups against a struggling South Carolina squad and a non–Power Four opponent in Samford, there’s no reason to rush Moss back into action.
Once he returns, A&M will have its full arsenal ready. The kind of arsenal that can compete for a national championship.