Texas A&M Avoids Disaster After First Half Meltdown vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M stays unbeaten after sweating one out in Fayetteville.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) and running back Rueben Owens II (4) warm up prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
The Texas A&M Aggies’ fans, coaches and players can collectively exhale after holding their breath since what feels like 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

After a game that saw an extensive rain delay, icy white uniforms, red zone perfection, and plenty of explosive offense, the Texas A&M Aggies claimed a 45-42 victory over Taylen Green and the Bobby Petrino-led Arkansas Razorbacks.

Usually, when rain becomes a factor in a game, teams revert to an old-school ground-and-pound offensive attack. For both the Aggies and the Razorbacks, that was not the case as both teams had a well-balanced approach that resulted in nearly 90 total points being scored.

Texas A&M Says Boo-Pig Sooie

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green reminded the Aggies just how talented he is. On the ground, Green accounted for nearly 100 yards and two touchdowns. Through the air, he recorded __ yards and three touchdowns, accounting for five of Arkansas’ six touchdowns and letting his freakish athleticism take over the game.

On the other side, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed had himself a game, too. He completed 23 of his 32 passing attempts for 280 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while adding 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Reed did a great job distributing the football, with nine Texas A&M players hauling in at least one catch. Three of those pass-catchers recorded a touchdown, including promising wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman. Heading into the game, the Aggies’ aerial attack was headlined by KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, two threats that strike fear into any defense. Against the Razorbacks, Bethel-Roman recorded four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Even without star running back Le’Veon Moss, the Aggies’ rushing attack was impressive. The Fightin’ Farmers recorded 217 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns across seven different ball carriers.

While a win is a win, the A&M defense did regress in one very important category: the run defense. Stopping opposing running backs was something the Aggies struggled with to start the season, but they seemed to have fixed it heading into the Arkansas contest. The Razorbacks rushed for over 200 yards on the Maroon and White, with running back Mike Washington accounting for nearly 150 of those yards.

The Aggies have also struggled with penalties recently, but seemed to have them under control, winning the penalty battle versus the Razorbacks. The Aggies were called for seven penalties for 67 yards to Arkansas’ nine for 74 yards.

The Aggies, 7-0 for the first time in 21 years, are set to head to LSU on Saturday, Oct. 25 and attempt to keep their win streak alive.

