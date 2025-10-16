Texas A&M Receives Massive Injury News Regarding Star WR
The Texas A&M Aggies have recorded one of their best starts in recent memory, logging an impressive 6-0 record and a No. 4 ranking in the AP Poll.
Compared to other years, the Aggies have had some pretty fortunate injury luck. After losing running back Le’Veon Moss and seeing wide receiver KC Concepcion go in and out of the injury tent against the Florida Gators, Texas A&M fans should be pleased about one detail of the SEC availability report.
There were just two names listed on the report, Moss listed as out, and tight end Kiotti Armstrong listed as questionable, meaning Concepcion should be good to go against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Texas A&M’s Injury History
Concepcion’s status was up in the air after sustaining a hamstring injury that kept him hobbled during the Aggies’ impressive victory over the Florida Gators.
Concepcion being available is massive for the Aggies. While all eyes have been on fellow wide receiver Mario Craver, Concepcion has had just as much impact on the Fightin’ Farmers as the Mississippi State transfer. So far this season, Concepcion has hauled in 28 receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns, serving as the perfect complement to Craver.
While their injury luck has improved this season, the Maroon and White is set to be without star running back Le’Veon Moss for multiple weeks, coach Mike Elko revealed after Moss suffered a serious-looking leg injury at the end of a play against the Gators.
"It will not end his season," Elko said to the media during his weekly press conference. "But it'll be a significant amount of missed time."
The loss of Moss will be urge for the Aggies, as they have relied on him heavily in recent games. Before his injury, Moss had recorded 389 yards and six touchdowns on 70 carries, which is on track to top his impressive body of work from the team’s 2024 campaign.
Other players who have missed time for Texas A&M this season include linebacker Scooby Williams and safety Bryce Anderson, who both missed time following the team’s signature win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Williams exited with an undisclosed injury and missed multiple weeks. Anderson suffered a terrifying head injury in the win and needed to be transported to a local hospital before making his return weeks later.
With a mostly-healthy squad, the Aggies are set to face the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville for the first time since 2013 on Saturday.