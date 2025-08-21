ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Has This Texas A&M Pass Rusher on Breakout Watch
Returning star players is a luxury that Texas A&M football has going into its 2025 season, with one of such players being defensive linemen Cashius Howell, a spring-loaded pass rusher that has ESPN's Jordan Reid singing his praise.
Officially listed as a defensive lineman, Howell assumes the role of a hybrid player in defensive coordinator Jay Bateman's vision, where he has found success on all levels. The Missouri native played in all 13 games last season, including a start in the bowl game versus USC, where he flashed his skill set greatly.
While playing against the Trojans, Howell jumped off the page with five total tackles, an interception and a solo sack for a 13-yard loss, no small feat for a player operating all across the field. It was not uncommon to see Howell drop back into coverage when certain offensive motions were in play, and making moves in the secondary came naturally to the Bowling Green transfer.
Patience Pays Off
Now entering his senior year, Howell is positioned to be one of the leaders of the Aggies' defense. After sitting behind top draft picks like defensive linemen Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, the time is now for Howell to show the Southeastern Conference what he is made of.
Prior to A&M, Howell was a star at Bowling Green, where he led the Mid-American Conference in sacks with a whopping 9.5 before opting to take his talents to a bigger stage. Notching only four in much more limited action in 2024 means that Howell will be itching to return to his unstoppable form as a true starter from head coach Mike Elko.
While sack numbers are great, it's not that often that a team can get a player who can get to the quarterback as well as disrupt the pass in the secondary. In A&M's matchup with Mississippi State, Howell had himself a lockdown game in coverage, batting down three passes en route to a 34-24 Aggie victory.
"Remember the name. You won’t find his name on many preseason watchlists. Waited his turn behind Scourton and Stewart. Turn on the USC tape," ESPN's Jordan Reid said on Howell in a post on X, "Explosive, natural pass rusher, effective spin move. Huge breakout candidate."
With a towering six-foot-four, 245-pound frame, Howell has a rare blend of speed and mechanical prowess to become one of the SEC's most intimidating defenders by the end of the season. Whether it's breaking up a critical pass or picking up a sack, Howell has the tools available to go from unsung hero to All-American honors.