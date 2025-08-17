Texas A&M Star Pass Rusher Nic Scourton to Miss Significant Time with Lung Injury
Following a stellar performance in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, former Texas A&M star defender Nic Scourton suffered a collapsed lung in practice on Thursday.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales confirmed the rookie pass rusher would miss some significant time as the injury is more serious than the team initially thought. Those with this injury are typically sidelined for at least 6-8 weeks as they work to get back to 100%.
Playing out of Bryan High School, the six-foot-four defender was tabbed as a 4-star recruit by 247sports and Rivals, while being ranked the No. 105 prospect in the nation by Rivals in his senior year. Before going on to college, Scourton played in the 2022 Army All-American Bowl
Scourton Was A Star At Texas A&M
Scourton is coming off an exceptional final season of college football at Texas A&M, where he led the team in sacks with five, as well as finishing top 20 in the nation for tackles for loss. A local product of Bryan, Texas, Scourton had a long path back to College Station.
The edge rusher committed to Purdue out of high school and stayed hot in his time up north. Two seasons with the Boilmakers racked up 12 sacks for Scourton, ten of which came in his sophomore season when he led the Big 10 in that category.
An absolute force on the edge of the defensive line, Scourton made a living piercing through opposing linemen and getting to the ball carrier. In a 2024 matchup with Arkansas, Scourton forced a fumble that tipped the scales in favor for the Aggies as they defeated the Razorbacks for the twelfth time in 13 years.
To complete his time in College Station, Scourton was named Defensive MVP for the Aggies at the end of the year banquet.
His efforts in college were rewarded with a high selection on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Carolina Panthers cashed in their second-round pick on Nic Scourton to complement defensive tackle Derrick Brown as they look to regain their foothold in the NFC South.
The former Aggie spared no time in making his presence known on the NFL scale, racking up a sack in his preseason match, being only 21 years old. The injury derails a rising star's path to NFL fame, though with time and recovery, it is very likely Scourton will come back as the wrecking ball he was in both College Station and West Lafayette.