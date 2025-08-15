ESPN’s SP+ Puts Texas A&M in the Top 15
Transfer portal. National Signing Day. Spring ball. Summer workouts. Now, it’s fall camp, the final stage before the 2025 season officially kicks off.
And the folks down in College Station cannot wait any longer. The preseason Texas A&M hype train is rolling, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. The Aggies may sit at No. 19 in the AP preseason poll and No. 21 in the Coaches Poll, but plenty of analysts have them ranked higher.
One such metric is ESPN’s well-known preseason SP+ rankings, which we’ll break down shortly, and it has A&M sitting comfortably inside the top 15.
Where Does ESPN SP+ Rankings Have Texas A&M Ranked?
ESPN’s SP+ is described as “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren't intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year.”
In simpler terms, SP+ evaluates teams based on their overall efficiency rather than past accomplishments. It factors in offensive, defensive, and special teams performance, along with average projected win totals and strength of schedule, to produce its rankings.
According to the latest SP+ projections, Texas A&M comes in at No. 13 nationally with an overall rating of 18.3. The Aggies are slotted 17th in both offense and defense, 24th on special teams, boast an average projected win total of eight games, and face the 10th-toughest schedule in the country.
By comparison, Tennessee is ranked ahead of A&M with an overall SP+ rating of 19.4. The Volunteers rank 33rd in offense, an impressive 4th in defense, and 21st on special teams. They’re projected to win an average of 8.9 games and face the 24th-toughest schedule in the nation.
To put A&M’s ranking in perspective, the Aggies’ 18.3 overall rating is closer to No. 3 Georgia’s 24.2 than to No. 25 Iowa’s 12.1. Under Mike Elko, the program has the pieces to break into college football’s elite tier, the only thing standing in its way is itself.
Additionally, the position group ratings might be underselling A&M. The Aggies return eight starters on offense, including the entire offensive line and three premier running backs, setting the stage for one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the nation. Add in Marcel Reed’s legs and the transfer speedsters of KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, and A&M has the weapons to beat opponents in multiple ways.
On defense, Mike Elko will take the reins himself, bringing his defensive-minded philosophy to a unit poised for improvement.
And don’t overlook special teams. Senior kicker Randy Bond remains one of the most dependable in the country, while punter Tyler White could make a case as the best in college football. Frankly, that No. 24 ranking feels extremely disrespectful.