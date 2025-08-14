Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed, Not Arch Manning, Named to Manning Award Watch List
Texas A&M has all of the pieces of a championship-caliber offense: elite facilities, a dominant offensive line, dynamic running backs and high-flying pass catchers. The only question mark remains at the quarterback position.
At this point last year, the Aggies thought they had their guy in former quarterback Conner Weigman but his prowess displayed in his sophomore season vanished in part due to an injury. Young, dual-threat gunslinger Marcel Reed took over, and has not looked back since.
Despite being pretty raw as a passer in 2024, Reed has been named to the Manning Award watch list before the 2025 season kicks off at the end of August. The Manning Award is presented to the best quarterback in college football.
Marcel Reed’s Road to Greatness
The Aggies boasted one of the best rushing attacks in the SEC last season. They rushed for 2,541 yards and 27 touchdowns across 11 different ballcarriers. With their elite offensive line and impressive running backs returning, the Fightin’ Farmers are sitting in a favorable spot on the ground. Reed played a major role in the Aggies’ run game. Last season, he accounted for 547 yards and seven touchdowns in what was considered the strongest part of his game.
When Reed dropped back to pass last season, it was evident he was not super confident in his abilities as a passer. Despite this, he still threw for 1,864 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
“You’re going to see this kid learn,” Brooks Austin said during a July film breakdown session. “That’s why I’m really excited about year two if I’m an A&M fan.”
To help Reed get over the hump, coach Mike Elko went out and recruited wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver out of the transfer portal, two speedsters who can take the top off a defense in one play.
"I feel like I've had tremendous growth in my passing this offseason," Reed said in a press conference after one of the Aggies’ early practices. "You know we've had some great receivers come in, and you know just having the O-line that we have, the running backs that we have, they've made it a lot easier for me to be able to sit back there and make these throws."
The Aggies’ schedule is jam-packed with quarterback talent. LaNorris Sellers and DJ Lagway both make their Kyle Field debut, while Garrett Nussmeier and Arch Manning get to face the Maroon and White in their home stadiums. If Reed wants to bring home the Manning award, he will have to outduel each of those quarterbacks in their key matchups.