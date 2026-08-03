Every Blue-Chip Texas A&M Football Recruit Ready to Make a Big Impact This Season

The Texas A&M Aggies have a roster loaded with talent as the program heads into a highly-anticipated 2026 season this fall.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko added some major pieces out of the transfer portal while retaining some key names from last year's team, but there's also some notable freshmen that Aggie fans should keep eyes on as the season begins.

While the 2026 freshmen are no doubt talented, the loaded 2027 class that is set to finish No. 1 in the cycle has earned more of the recent hype. Still, that shouldn't take away from what this year's group of youngsters might have in store.

Brandon Arrington, CB

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arrington might not see the field a ton this season to the depth of the Texas A&M secondary but he could get a chance at some early shine during non-conference play.

Whether this means as an occasional returner on special teams or coming in off the bench on defense remains to be seen, but it wouldn't surprise anyone if Arrington makes a splash play with the ball in his hands one way or another.

That said, fans will likely have to wait until 2027 for Arrington to truly announce himself.

Bryce Perry-Wright, DL

Texas A&M lost some major talent on the defensive line this offseason, but this paves a path for Perry-Wright to potentially have a surprise standout season for new defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill.

A four-star recruit in the 2026 class, Perry-Wright was heavily coveted by other elite programs like Texas and Miami but Texas A&M showed why its elite at recruiting the trenches year in and year out.

The talent is there, but now it's about finding out whether or not Perry-Wright can earn a consistent role this season on a defensive line that will be breaking in some new pieces.

Aaron Gregory, WR

Texas A&M fans will have the privilege of watching a loaded wide receiver room this season with the presence of Mario Craver, Isaiah Horton and Asthon Bethel-Roman.

However, a fourth wideout will need to emerge, and early signs from the spring showed that Gregory could be that guy for the Aggies.

He will have to compete with Terry Bussy and Jerome Myles for reps but it wouldn't surprise anyone if Gregory makes some impact plays as a true freshman.

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