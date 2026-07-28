Every CFP National Champion Has These Traits - How Does Texas A&M Stack Up?
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If the Texas A&M Aggies truly have their sights set on winning a national championship in the 2026 season, there are three traits that they need to focus on.
Spanning back to 2014, almost all of the national championship teams have lifted the national championship trophy with these traits.
Efficient or Elite Quarterback
Even dating back to 2014, which looks and feels like ages ago considering just how much has changed in college football since, each national champion either has elite or efficient quarterback play.
Obviously, elite play looks like Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson, etc. But what makes efficient play? Since the beginning of the College Football Playoff, every quarterback but one has had a passer of 150 or above.
The one exception to the rule, is Alabama’s Jake Coker, who in 2015 finished the season a 147 passer rating.
Which is good news for Texas A&M since Marcel Reed finished last season just a few ticks under that 150 threshold at 148.2. If he can take another step forward and find a way to be even more efficient, it wouldn’t hurt the Aggies’ chances.
Verdict: Unproven
Blue-Chip Ratio
While this feels less important than it did just a year ago, Indiana became the first team to win a national title without a 50% or more blue-chip ratio. The Aggies will have more than enough former four-and five-star players on their roster to stay within that long trend.
Plus, as Indiana showed, prowess in the transfer portal can supplement for a lack of blue-chips on the roster.
Verdict: Pass
Balance Between Offense and Defense
If you go back and look at all the past national champions in the playoff era, all but one finished the season with a top-30 offense and defense.
When most people think of balance in terms of football, it is often associated offensively with the balance of run and pass. But from this perspective, national championship teams can’t be held back by one side of the ball.
With Holloman Wiggins entering his first season as the offensive coordinator, this will be a question mark for the Aggies.
Verdict Proven: Unproven
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Harrison Reno is a contributing writer for multiple On SI websites covering SEC Football. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. He has previously covered multiple NFL teams as a contributing writer for On SI and other networks.