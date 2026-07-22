Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Earns Praise from SEC Head Coach

While Texas A&M doesn’t take to the podium in Tampa, Florida until Wednesday for SEC Media Days, Aggies returning quarterback Marcel Reed is already garnering praise.

While speaking to the media on Monday, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz was asked about his matchup with Texas A&M this season, and the talk turned toward Reed.

“Texas A&M was a tremendously talented football team last year that had put it all together in all three phases, …” Drinkwitz said. “You know they're going to be really, really good. I know they reloaded the offensive line in the transfer portal. They still got Marcel, who I've always been a big fan of, and you know they're going to be a really, really difficult challenge for us, just like every other SEC team on our schedule is.”

Old Foes

While much has changed about the Aggies’ roster from last season, with star players like Kevin Concepcion, Cashius Howell, and Taurean York among others leaving for the NFL, Reed brings continuity and star power at quarterback.

It will be his second full season as a starter, and it will come after his first saw him put together a strong campaign. Not only did Reed throw for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns and run for another 493 yards and six more scores, but he led Texas A&M to its first College Football Playoff.

In that aforementioned 38-17 win over Missouri last season, completed 20 of his 29 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing another 29 yards.

The Aggies and Tigers, two former Big-12 schools who moved to the SEC in 2012, have faced off in each of the last two seasons, with each being blowout wins for Texas A&M.

Yet, as they are set to meet again in Week 6th, it will be the Aggies' second trip to Columbia, Missouri, in the last three meetings. And while being at home for another year could be advantageous for the Tigers, Drinkwitz doesn’t see it as being unfair.

“Fortunate for us in the scheduling side of it to get Texas A&M home two years in a row,” Drinkwitz said. “It's kind of an unfortunate deal. We end up going to Arkansas two game two years in a row. A&M comes to us two years in a row; in order to balance out the schedule, it's adapt and adjust. “

But first, the Aggies will open their season on September 5th at Kyle Field against Missouri State, where kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.

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