Why Texas A&M's Defensive Coaching Staff Might Be the SEC's Best

The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off one of their best seasons in over a decade. However, college football has become a "what have you done for me lately" kind of league.

Yeah, last year was great, but that was last season. The Aggies have to build off the success of 2025 as they prepare for a huge 2026 season.

To elevate their game, the coaching staff will need to get the best out of their team during fall camp. For the Aggies, the program may just have the best defensive staff in the SEC. Here's a closer look as to why that may be.

Leading The Charge

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading the Aggies defense is defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill. Hemphill has been the defensive coordinator for the Aggies since last season and has also earned the title of associate head coach.

Last year, the Aggies allowed 21 points per game, which was eighth-best in the SEC. With a chance to climb that ladder, the program is turning to veteran coach Travis Williams to assist Hemphill this season.

After a three-year run with the Arkansas Razorbacks as the program's defensvie coordinator, Williams is bringing is SEC experience to College. Station to coach the linebaclers.

Elijah Robinson has returned this season as the Aggies' defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator. Fans may recall that Robinson was the interim head coach when Jimbo Fisher was relieved of his duties during the 2023 season, when he went 1-2 in his time leading the Aggies.

Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies interim head coach Elijah Robinson on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another coach on the defensive side that head coach Mike Elko has history with is the coach of the safeties, Ishmael Aristide.

Aristide spent a few seasons with Elko when the Aggies' head coach was leading the Duke Blue Devils football program. During their time together in Durham, Elko and Aristide turned the Blue Devils into a threat within the ACC.

The list could go on about all the coaching talent on the defensive side of the ball. Elko has created a staff that could be looked at five years from now as one of those that no one can believe were all together at one time.

It is now time for this talented coaching staff to put the final touches on a team that has big dreams for the 2026 season.

One thing is for certain with the Aggies this season: the defense will have plenty of coaches to trust during game days.

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