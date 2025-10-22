Everything That’s Happened Since the Last Time Texas A&M Beat LSU in Death Valley
When was the last time Texas A&M beat LSU in Baton Rouge? Glad you asked.
Let’s rewind 31 years to September 3, 1994, when R.C. Slocum’s Aggies took down LSU 18-3 at Tiger Stadium, en route to an undefeated 10-0-1 season.
Since that night, plenty has changed in Aggieland. The 1999 Bonfire collapse, the establishment of Texas A&M at Qatar (2003), the move to the SEC (2012), and the renovation of Kyle Field (2014) have all marked major moments in the university’s history.
But since we’re talking football, here are a few of the biggest milestones in Aggie football since 1994.
1998: Big 12 Championship vs. Kansas State
A&M’s biggest moment of the 90s came on December 5, 1998 when Slocum’s Aggies stunned No. 2 Kansas State 36-33 in double overtime to win the Big 12 Championship.
The upset delivered A&M its first and only Big 12 crown, punctuated by Sirr Parker’s legendary game-winning touchdown catch.
More than a decade would pass before the Aggies claimed another major title, this time led by an A&M all-time great.
2013: HeisManziel in the SEC
Not only did Texas A&M’s first season in the SEC make history, but it also gave rise to one of college football’s GOATs, Johnny Manziel.
“Johnny Football” had already built a legend at Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas, but he truly introduced himself to the national spotlight on November 10, 2012 in Tuscaloosa.
The No. 15 Aggies traveled to Bryant-Denny Stadium to face the premier program of the decade, No. 1 Alabama. Manziel delivered multiple Heisman moments in one afternoon, leading A&M to a 29-24 upset that people still talk about to this day.
The Aggies finished 11-2 and won the Cotton Bowl, while Manziel became the first freshman ever to win the Heisman Trophy.
2017-2022: Top Recruiting Class of all time and Jimbo Fisher Era
Four years and a Kyle Field renovation later (thank you, Johnny), A&M looked like a program destined for dominance.
Enter Jimbo Fisher, a national championship–winning coach hired in 2017 to lead an Aggie program seemingly on the brink of greatness. The infamous blank national championship plaque surely reflected the optimism around Aggieland.
In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic season, Fisher’s Aggies emerged as one of the best teams in the nation. A&M finished the regular season 8-1, sitting on the edge of its first College Football Playoff berth. Instead, the Aggies were left on the outside looking in at No. 5, behind Notre Dame, in what remains one of the most controversial decisions in playoff history.
Then came 2022, when Fisher and the Aggies hauled in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, labeled as the best class ever at the time.
Of the 30 blue-chip recruits, only six finished their careers at A&M or remain on the roster today, which leads us to…
2023: Jimbo Fisher Gets Fired
Fisher’s tenure ended in November 2023, when his contract was bought out for over $75 million, the largest coaching buyout in college football history.
Just 15 days later, Mike Elko would become the new head coach for the Aggies.
In his two year tenure, Elko has a 14-5 record and has led the Aggies to their best start (7-0) since 1994.
2024: Lone Star Showdown Returns
One of those losses came against A&M’s fiercest rival, the Texas Longhorns. After 13 years of a vacant rivalry, the Lone Star Showdown returned on Nov. 30, 2024, with an SEC Championship appearance on the line.
The Aggies fell 17-7 in front of the 12th Man, closing Elko’s debut season. But in year two, A&M looks like the best team in the state.
2025: First 7-0 Start Since… 1994
Ironically enough, the last time the Aggies opened 7-0 was also the last time they won in Baton Rouge.
A&M has already exorcised plenty of demons this year:
- First win over a ranked non-conference opponent on the road since 1979.
- First road win vs. a top-25 team since 2014.
- First win against Bobby Petrino (0-3 before).
On Saturday, A&M could add one more to that list. The Aggies enter as 2.5-point favorites, and simply look like the better team.
Elko has quickly flipped the script in College Station, and a win at Death Valley would be a statement heard across the country.