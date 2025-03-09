Texas A&M Legend Myles Garrett Signs Record-Breaking Contract Extension
Any questions about the future of Texas A&M Aggies legend Myles Garrett have ended. Weeks after publicly demanding a trade away from the Cleveland Browns as they endured a 3-14 regular season, Garrett has now signed a contract extension.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter the star edge rusher is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history after agreeing to a four-year, $204 million extension, which includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money.
The 29-year-old announced his request for a trade back at the beginning of February. In a statement released to social media, Garrett said he wanted to obtain his "ultimate goal" of winning a Super Bowl. Garrett even went as far as to say that his career goals didn't include him going from "Cleveland to Canton."
A phrase that was a direct repudiation of a comment made by Browns general manager Andrew Berry weeks earlier. However, now, weeks following the request, it seems Garrett has either been convinced of the future plan in Cleveland or used the trade demand as leverage for a new contract.
With the five-year extension, Garrett's contract will see him remain in Cleveland through 2030 when he'll turn 35 years old. According to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, the full details of Garrett's new contract includes:
- $40 million APY
- A no-trade clause
- $204,796,125 total value
- $100 million in cash in the first three years
- $1 million annual workout bonus
- $88.8 million execution guarantees
- $122,796,125 total guarantees
After a career in College Station where he totaled 32.5 sacks in three seasons with the Aggies, Garrett's dominance has translated to the NFL.
After completing his eighth season, Garrett now has 352 total tackles, 102.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 17 pass breakups, three blocked kicks, and one touchdown. He is currently No. 38 on the NFL's official all-time sack leaders list that dates back to 1982.
And while all of that success has come in Cleveland. It hasn't translated into postseason success, Garrett has committed himself to trying to compete for a Super Bowl with the Browns for the foreseeable future.
