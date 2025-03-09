Buffalo Bills To Release Texas A&M Alum Von Miller
The Buffalo Bills have made their decision on eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end and Texas A&M Aggies legend Von Miller.
According to reports from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Bills are set to release Miller after three seasons with the team. That said, his time in Buffalo might not necessarily be over, either.
"The Bills are releasing pass-rusher Von Miller, per me and Tom Pelissero," Rapopport said on X. "Miller is set to turn 36 years old before the 2025 season, and Buffalo makes the move now. Both sides, however, are open to a return."
Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, was halfway through a six-year, $120 million with the Bills that he signed in 2022. However, with just 14 sacks since then, it is clear why the Bills made the decision to part ways on paper.
And when looking at it financially, it makes even more sense.
According to OverTheCap, the Bills will save around $8.4 million against the cap by cutting Miller, by far the most of any player on the team. And by releasing with a post-June 1 designation, those savings increase to around $17.4 million this season, though they will take on a bit more dead money in 2026.
On top of that, the Bills, who went 13-4 before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, have numerous free agents to re-sign, including wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Rasul Douglas. They also want to make some additions in free agency as they look to finally get over the postseason hump. With that context, it makes sense why they'd look to move on from a 36-year-old who played just a third of possible defensive snaps this season.
What the future holds for Miller is unclear, but no matter what, he's a legend both in the NFL and at A&M.
