Five Realistic Landing Spots for Ryan Tannehill

COLLEGE STATION — Perhaps it's because of his modest demeanor. A name away from the spotlight, no one seems to bring him into the conversation around The 12th Man. Maybe it's due to his success outside of Kyle Field is why fans seem to forget his name?

No matter the reason, former Texas A & M quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be one of the hottest names on the free agent market. A former recruit under Mike Sherman, Tannehill played multiple roles on the Aggies offense before making the jump to the professional level.

Throwing for 5,420 yards and 42 touchdowns while hauling in 112 catches for 10 trips to the end zone, the offensive weapon would be selected with the eighth overall pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2012. It was the 2019 season, however, where everything clicked for the Lubbock native.

Replacing former No.2 overall pick Marcus Mariota, Tannehill led the Tennessee Titans to a 7-3 record and playoff berth in the second season under Mike Vrabel. Throwing for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns, Tennessee defeated the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens before being eliminated by Super Bowl LIV Champion Kansas City Chiefs. For his merits, Tannehill was named the 2019 Comeback Player of the Year.

As a free agent with quality starting experience, the market could play in favor of the 31-year-old quarterback. Fresh off a Pro Bowl season, the asking price will play into his favor. But with a recent string of one-year-wonders under center, is the former A & M standout set for a significant market this offseason?

Here are five destinations Tannehill likely could land in this offseason.

TENNESSEE TITANS

This would make the most sense after a career year. The Titans are expected to part ways with Mariota and release several veteran players to free up cap space. With over $47 million to play with, Tennessee would have more than enough to pay the man who led the charge to the postseason.

The only way Tennessee wouldn't bring back their most successful quarterback in almost a decade is if they prioritize other positions. Running back Derrick Henry is a free agent and could sit out under the team's franchise tag. Former All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin will also be hitting the market after a strong finish to his rookie contract. The team could make these two offensive pieces major focal points of the free agent market, letting Tannehill take a walk.

Even if Jon Robinson was to sign Tannehill to a deal, expect the team to use a second or third-round pick on a potential long-term option at quarterback should his injuries come back to haunt him.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

The Patriots could be in the market for a quarterback for the first time in 20 years. With Tom Brady willing to test the market this offseason, Bill Belichick could be ready to find another option under center.

Although the team will need to draft their future man to call the shots, perhaps they wait a season and have a bridge quarterback. Tannehill has the mechanics that would work in Foxborough and is a veteran to multiple offensive schemes. With Josh McDaniels, perhaps New England could build a roster suitable to Tannehill's need for a season of success.

Tannehill won't be the long-term option to be one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history's replacement, but he can get the job done. A two-year deal likely would set the former Aggie up for success out East.

Los Angeles Chargers

If Tyrod Taylor isn't considered a starting option, this could be Tannehill's top destination outside of Tennessee. Much like New England, the Chargers will be looking for their new quarterback for the first time since drafting Philip Rivers in 2004.

Much like New England, Tannehill would be a bridge player rather than a long-term addition. With quality weapons such as Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, Los Angeles will offer Tannehill more options in the passing game and could spend money to bring back either Melvin Gordon or Austin Ekeler in the backfield.

Los Angeles will likely be selecting Oregon's Justin Herbert or Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa with the sixth pick in April's draft. If neither is ready to start, Tannehill could be the guy for two seasons to keep Los Angeles afloat.

Chicago Bears

The Bears will need to add competition to their backfield after a down year from Mitchell Trubisky. After putting up quality numbers in the first year under Matt Nagy, the former No.2 selection digressed immensely, leading to thoughts of his long-term option in doubt.

Tannehill has already beaten out one former No.2 selection, why not do it again?

Likely beginning the year as a backup, the former A & M star could battle it out with Trubisky on another short-year deal to win over the Windy City. Once Trubisky struggles, Tannehill could come in and either be the hero or the reason Ryan Pace — or whoever the new general manager is — drafts a quarterback in 2021.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars already signed a quarterback who had a year of success in Nick Foles last offseason. With Tom Coughlin out of the picture, all bets are off on Super Bowl LII's MVP's long-term arrival in Duval County.

Coming at a much lower price, Tannehill would compete with Gardner Minshew for starting reps. Should Foles be released, both quarterbacks would have a fair shot to be the man under center. If Minshew wins out, his leash would be short before the veteran of Florida would have a chance. If Tannehill wins out, the same thing could happen for Minshew Mania in 2020.

Prediction: Tannehill signs two-year, $55 million deal with Titans.