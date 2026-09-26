Five Things That Will Decide Texas A&M vs. LSU

For well over a decade, Texas A&M football has been playing LSU to close its season with battles as legendary as the Southeastern Conference itself. But for the second year in a row, the two storied colleges will meet right in the core of their league-play stretch. Quarterback Marcel Reed will be hungry for his third straight win against the Tigers, but the stakes will be as high as they ever have been.

Both units are seeking their first conference win, and Reed will look for a way to silence the critics. Putting together the perfect recipe for success will require getting the ball to his playmakers, and whoever meets defeat when the dust settles will likely lose any early traction for the College Football Playoff.

The Aggies will need to fire on all cylinders to pull off the upset, but which areas are most important on the road in Death Valley? Let's take a look below and see which five areas will decide if head coach Mike Elko gets yet another signature win outside the confines of Kyle Field.

Can the run be established?

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball as Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Hasaan Sykes (12) defends at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three games into the season, the Aggies have yet to establish their offensive identity, and part of that struggle has been the run game. Starting running back Rueben Owens II has struggled mightily, especially on fourth down against Kentucky, but with some extra juice from the rest of the A&M rushers, the struggles could be turned on their heads.

True freshman stars Carsyn Baker and KJ Edwards have shown flashes of greatness in limited carries, and with the hopeful return of running back Jamarion Morrow, the Aggies could see another dimension of their offense come alive.

Reed needs breathing room desperately after his previous outing, and the run game will be essential to providing that for him.

Reed's resolve

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) walks on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Criticism is an integral part of playing quarterback in one of college football's toughest conferences, which is something Reed has gone through a lot since taking over as the Aggies' full-time quarterback.

Despite a record-breaking 11-2 season a year ago, the Nashville native has had a rough beginning to his second campaign as QB1.

But if one thing has been certain over the past two years, it is that Reed finds a way to make some magic against the Tigers. If Reed can swallow the slander and use the lessons hammered in against the Wildcats, perhaps A&M can make its trip to Baton Rouge as productive as possible.

Who's winning the turnover battle?

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Julio Humphrey (6) after the game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three games into the season, the Aggies have forced six turnovers, which is even more impressive when considering the defense forced just 14 a season ago.

Critical interceptions will help determine the outcome of the game, but can A&M limit its own? That's one of the biggest questions it will face in such a hostile environment such as Death Valley, especially since Reed threw two picks in last year's game.

Even so, every season is a fresh slate, and even if Reed has a few blemishes on his stat line, if the Aggies' defense can disrupt LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, there'll be openings for the offense to cash in on these crucial opportunities.

The return game

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have already plagued the Aggies just a quarter into the new season, and when its all-conference utility man Terry Bussey, there's reason to sound the alarm when losing such an integral part of the offense. Not only that, Bussey was A&M's biggest threat in the return game, and will now have to work around his absence.

Punt returners were critical in the Maroon and White's upset win last year when now-Cleveland Brown KC Concepcion took a kick to the house and ran up massive yardage against them, and this year A&M will have to do it all over again.

Speedster wide receiver Mario Craver will likely fill in Bussey's vacancy, but if the Aggies can get that part of their game rolling, they'll stand more a chance.

Game-time adjustments

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with a member of his coaching staff during a time-out in the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there's one coach in recent A&M history willing to make changes during games, it's Elko. After masterminding a 28-point comeback against South Carolina last year and making a quarterback change the year before, he has shown he is willing to make the moves necessary to get a victory.

The same kinds of situations may be asked of the third-year head coach in one of the most intimidating road environments in college football, and he will need to act with conviction to get the job done.

If Reed struggles or the defense caves in at points, Elko will need to keep his wits about him and maybe he and his unit will be able to carry back a key road win.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.