Three Questions Texas A&M Must Answer vs. LSU

Lots of questions loom this weekend, as it is a high-stakes matchup down in Death Valley.

Texas A&M needs a resume-boosting win. LSU needs an SEC win. Which team gets the edge and survives the week feeling better about its College Football Playoff hopes?

No one really knows what to expect. The Aggies surprisingly had an awful Week 3. The Tigers had their emotional week spoiled on the road. Both schools have multiple departments that need to figure things out.

For head coach Mike Elko’s crew, it will pan out by getting production from both sides of the ball, with these specific areas and questions to hone in on.

Can Secondary Hold Up Against LSU’s Weapons?

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) and cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) react after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s no secret that the Maroon and White have struggled to limit explosive plays on defense. Look at Week 2. Arizona State tore up the secondary with Reed Harris almost having a 200-yard day. Go look at Week 3. Kentucky had a field day at Kyle Field, connecting with DJ Miller nine times for almost 100 yards on five receptions.

How do the Aggies clean it up and get better in coverage? It has to start with being tighter. One of the team's captains, Marcus Ratcliffe, said the week was too loose in practice and that the small details weren’t keyed in, which might have contributed to the poor execution. They need to address and fix that.

Communication also needs to step up. Last week against the Wildcats, the coverage was not to the standard that the program values, and Elko immediately took responsibility for the product displayed on the field. There appeared to be some confusion and a lack of sure tackling. Going into this weekend, LSU’s wide receivers Winston Watkins, Eugene Watkins, and Jackson Harris know they can take advantage of the challenges A&M’s secondary has had, so it all comes down to whether those errors are erased.

Is Marcel Reed On Right Page?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) walks on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things haven’t exactly gone the way quarterback Marcel Reed expected them to go through three weeks of the season. Through three games, he has thrown three interceptions, which was a major emphasis he worked to limit during the offseason. So far, the accuracy hasn’t been on point.

As things stand, the 6-foot-1 star sits at a 54.3 QBR, which is 73rd in the nation. He has passed for 632 yards and six touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown. Some injuries have limited the weapons he's been able to use to his advantage, but that is no excuse for the slow offensive start.

Through three games, Reed has been sacked four times by a newly constructed offensive line with only one returning starter. The Aggies also have a new playcaller, Holmon Wiggins, who has taken time to adjust. Since Week 1, his completion percentage has gone downhill.

It started with completing 70 percent of his passes against Missouri State before it fell to 60 percent against Arizona State. Week 3 saw the Nashville native’s numbers plummet to 53.1 percent, and that has to change given the depth he has at wide receiver. It’s not only that.

He must use his legs more and be more decisive. Can Reed quickly get back to the quarterback everyone remembers him being last year, when he led the program to 11 straight wins?

Can Texas A&M Run The Football?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have hurt this running back room. The Aggies have already lost Tiger Riden Jr. for the season and didn’t have Jamarion Morrow last week. Morrow is doubtful to play against LSU.

One of the first-year players, KJ Edwards, was expected to get several touches but was shaken up last weekend, leaving starting running backs Rueben Owens II and Carsyn Baker under pressure to establish the run game early.

So far, the Maroon and White have recorded 117 carries through three weeks for 515 yards. Owens leads the group with 45 carries for 186 yards and one touchdown. Baker has the most rushing touchdowns with two. How can that duo punch back after the 31-21 loss? It will take getting help from the offensive line and others.

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