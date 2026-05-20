Flashback to 2015 Ahead of A&M-Arizona State Reunion

Boy, it has been a while.

Looking back at the last time that Texas A&M and Arizona State squared off against each other, it was back in 2015. It has been over 10 years since these two schools played each other, and it was in Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium.

It was Week 1 of the college football season, and at the time, the Sun Devils were ranked No. 15 and had high expectations of making a run. As for the Aggies, they were unranked and had former head coach Kevin Sumlin leading the way.

More on the 2015 Matchup

Oct 3, 2015; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kyle Allen (10) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Ricky Seals-Jones (not pictured) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Going back to who the stars were back in that opener, it was two crafty quarterbacks who had a ton of excitement that their team had the goods to be dangerous down the stretch. Under center for Arizona State, it was Mike Bercovici, and for A&M, it was quarterback Kyle Allen and Kyler Murray.

Running routes at wide receiver were five creative stars that knew how to find open space: Christian Kirk, Josh Reynolds, Ricky Seals-Jones, Speedy Noil, and Damion Ratley. For the Sun Devils, it was Ellis Jefferson, D.J. Foster, Demario Richard, Devin Lucien, and Gump Hayes.

In the backfield taking handoffs for A&M were Tra Carson and James White, while Arizona State leaned heavily on Richard, Foster, and Hayes. Kicking the ball for head coach Todd Graham was Zane Gonzalez, while it was Taylor Bertolet earning the job for Sumlin.

During this contest, it was a one-score game at intermission, with the Aggies holding a 14-7 lead as they headed to the tunnel. Heading to the fourth quarter, the Sun Devils trimmed the lead to three points before the Aggies took off with 21 points to capture their first win.

Allen was the leading passer, completing 15 passes on 26 attempts for 198 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Murray followed, going 4-for-9 with 49 yards and an interception. The duo concluded going 19-for-35 with 247 yards in the air with an average of 7.1 yards. Bercovici wrapped his evening up by completing 25 passes on 41 attempts for 199 yards with one touchdown.

Jefferson was the leading wide receiver for the Sun Devils as he accumulated four receptions for 69 yards with a 33-yard catch and run. Foster and Hayes were tied for the most receptions with six each and combined for 61 yards. It was Kirk who stole the show with 106 yards on six receptions, while Seals-Jones reeled in six receptions as well, with Reynolds going down as having the second-most yards with 78.

A&M concluded with better stats in first downs, total yards, passing yards, rushing yards, and rushing attempts. Arizona State forced more interceptions and penalties.

These two reconvene for the first time since that battle in the Space City at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 12. Buckle up for another entertaining non-conference contest.

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