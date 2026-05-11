Texas A&M Softball Earns Hosting Rights At Davis Diamond For Regionals

Home sweet home.

Texas A&M is remaining in the Bryan-College Station Regionals, where it will be the host as the No. 15 overall seed in the NCAA softball tournament.

On their side of the bracket, head coach Trisha Ford & Co. will be the No. 4 seed, with three other quality programs making the trip to Aggieland, including UConn, McNeese, and No. 5 Arizona State.

The Aggies have plenty of momentum riding on their side with plenty of potential to advance to the Super Regionals, as it happened once again, where the Longhorns could collide with them in Austin for a trip to the Women’s College World Series. Wouldn’t that be a treat? If that were to occur, it would now be the third time in the last four years that both schools aligned to take on each other in the NCAA Tournament.

What To Know

May 26, 2024; Austin, Texas; USA: The Texas A&M Aggies' softball team walks back to their dugout prior to facing the Texas Longhorns in Game 3 of the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals. | Matt Guzman - AllAggies on SI

This regional series will start on Friday, May 15, with UConn taking on A&M at 1 p.m. on ESPN2, while the other matchup at 3:30 p.m. is Arizona State against McNeese on ESPN+.

For the Aggies, it will be the 36th NCAA Tournament appearance and 24th consecutive appearance, which is currently the seventh-longest active streak in all of college softball. This marks the third straight year a regional has been held at Davis Diamond and the 18th time in program history that has happened. In games it has hosted in the regionals, it holds a 38-10 record and hopes to add to that in the next week of action.

It will be another opportunity to go out on the field to prove that this is the year that the Maroon and White can make it back to the Women’s College World Series. The Fightin’ Farmers wrapped up its season at 36-17 overall with a 16-8 SEC record to go along with a 21-5 home record.

This team features a ton of dangerous bats top to bottom in the lineup that will get to pitchers in a hurry, but it will face a ton of experienced players, too, who have led their team this far. UConn holds a 31-26 record, McNeese a 40-20 record, and Arizona State a 41-16 record. All tall tasks for A&M to get through, but nothing that it hasn’t seen this season that is new. All quality opponents.

There was an exclusive presale for all-session tickets on Sunday, with any unsold tickets becoming available to the public beginning Monday, May 11, at 10 a.m.

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