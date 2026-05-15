Texas A&M vs. Arizona State: The Matchups That Will Decide The Game
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The Texas A&M Aggies have their toughest non-conference game of the regular season in a home match with the Arizona State Sun Devils, which are slated to capitalize off of last year's rebuild in order to solidify their status as contenders.
Their first stop toward contender status will be a win against the Aggies, which Texas A&M should not take lightly.
With both teams pulling in several transfers to make starts, Texas A&M and Arizona State are relatively well-matched. Here are the most important player matchups that will decide the direction of the game.
Rueben Owens II vs. Clayton Smith
In a showdown that will decide how effective Arizona State's defensive line is, Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens II must face one of the few remaining returners on Arizona State's interior, defensive lineman Clayton Smith, in order to get the Aggies' run game in action.
The matchup will test the power between Texas A&M's running back room, which could possibly end up as one of the most productive in the SEC, and Arizona State's defensive line which could be the Sun Devils' biggest weakness going forward. Owens is set to have a successful season after a moderate break-out year in 2025, logging 639 yards and five touchdowns over 119 carries.
Smith is widely regarded as the Sun Devils' most competent and experienced run defender in Arizona State's lineup, helping to lead the Sun Devils to ranking No. 2 within the Big 12 in terms of rush yards allowed per game.
Marcel Reed vs. Lyrik Rawls
A matchup against Arizona State's strong secondary, headlined by Kansas transfer safety Lyrik Rawls, will test whether Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed can showcase his continued development in the passing game, as the Sun Devils are predicted to have one of the strongest secondaries in the Big 12.
Rawls will be leading the way on that effort, playing star in his first year with the Sun Devils and last year of collegiate eligibility. With considerable collegiate experience, Rawls completed 56 tackles, an interception and seven breakups in 2025, playing at the time for Kansas.
Reed has struggled to complete accurate passes under heavy pressure, so a showdown against Rawls and the rest of the secondary will be an opportunity for him to show growth in that area.
Anto Saka vs. Cutter Boley
This matchup will be a battle between two transfers, with Texas A&M defensive lineman expected to lead the pass rush effort against Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley. With a dynamic quarterback like Boley leading the offense, the Aggies will need to ensure that the passing game is shut down — and that all starts with Saka on the defensive front.
Saka has undergone considerable development since his transfer from Northwestern to Texas A&M, but even before his technical transformation he earned an All-Big 10 Honorable Mention for his play with the Wildcats, finishing the 2025 season with 12 sacks. The Aggies can expect Saka to continue that ferocity, and will need it as Boley seeks to put the ball in the end zone.
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Meaghan English is an aspiring sports writer studying journalism with a minor in sports media. In addition to Texas A&M Aggies on SI, English is the sports editor at The Daily Texan and a contributor at 5wins. Born and raised in East Texas, when English isn’t covering sports, she’s either out running with her dog or losing her mind over whichever Dallas team is in season.Follow meaghanienglish