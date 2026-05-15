Texas A&M vs. Arizona State: The Matchups That Will Decide The Game

The Texas A&M Aggies have their toughest non-conference game of the regular season in a home match with the Arizona State Sun Devils, which are slated to capitalize off of last year's rebuild in order to solidify their status as contenders.

Their first stop toward contender status will be a win against the Aggies, which Texas A&M should not take lightly.

With both teams pulling in several transfers to make starts, Texas A&M and Arizona State are relatively well-matched. Here are the most important player matchups that will decide the direction of the game.

Rueben Owens II vs. Clayton Smith

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball as Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) defends during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In a showdown that will decide how effective Arizona State's defensive line is, Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens II must face one of the few remaining returners on Arizona State's interior, defensive lineman Clayton Smith, in order to get the Aggies' run game in action.

The matchup will test the power between Texas A&M's running back room, which could possibly end up as one of the most productive in the SEC, and Arizona State's defensive line which could be the Sun Devils' biggest weakness going forward. Owens is set to have a successful season after a moderate break-out year in 2025, logging 639 yards and five touchdowns over 119 carries.

Smith is widely regarded as the Sun Devils' most competent and experienced run defender in Arizona State's lineup, helping to lead the Sun Devils to ranking No. 2 within the Big 12 in terms of rush yards allowed per game.

Marcel Reed vs. Lyrik Rawls

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A matchup against Arizona State's strong secondary, headlined by Kansas transfer safety Lyrik Rawls, will test whether Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed can showcase his continued development in the passing game, as the Sun Devils are predicted to have one of the strongest secondaries in the Big 12.

Rawls will be leading the way on that effort, playing star in his first year with the Sun Devils and last year of collegiate eligibility. With considerable collegiate experience, Rawls completed 56 tackles, an interception and seven breakups in 2025, playing at the time for Kansas.

Reed has struggled to complete accurate passes under heavy pressure, so a showdown against Rawls and the rest of the secondary will be an opportunity for him to show growth in that area.

Anto Saka vs. Cutter Boley

Sep 9, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (42) celebrates after holding the University of Texas El Paso Miners on downs in the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

This matchup will be a battle between two transfers, with Texas A&M defensive lineman expected to lead the pass rush effort against Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley. With a dynamic quarterback like Boley leading the offense, the Aggies will need to ensure that the passing game is shut down — and that all starts with Saka on the defensive front.

Saka has undergone considerable development since his transfer from Northwestern to Texas A&M, but even before his technical transformation he earned an All-Big 10 Honorable Mention for his play with the Wildcats, finishing the 2025 season with 12 sacks. The Aggies can expect Saka to continue that ferocity, and will need it as Boley seeks to put the ball in the end zone.

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