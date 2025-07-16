Florida Gators QB DJ Lagway 'Definitely' Considered Playing for Texas A&M
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway was met with an Arch Manning-esque crowd at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Wednesday where the Texas A&M Aggies became a hot topic of conversation during his media availability.
While speaking with reporters, Lagway talked at length about Texas A&M. He offered up praise for Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed while also revealing his excitement to play at Kyle Field this upcoming season.
However, Lagway's most notable remark was the honest comment he had about his high school recruiting journey, which heavily involved Texas A&M.
DJ Lagway Considered Choosing Texas A&M
A product of Willis, TX north of Houston, Lagway was the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 3 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class, per 247Sports. With College Station only about an hour and 15 minutes west of home, he took multiple unofficial visits to Texas A&M but ultimately chose the Gators despite the Aggies being the first SEC team to offer him.
"I definitely was considering A&M during my recruiting process," Lagway said. "Actually, A&M was my first SEC offer, and being right down the road, that meant a lot. They have a great program, coach (Mike) Elko's doing an amazing job over there."
Lagway said that his decision to choose Florida came down to how blown away he was with the game day atmosphere at "The Swamp."
"I would say just the atmosphere. The game day atmosphere in 'The Swamp' is different than any other place I've been to," Lagway said. "I've been a lot of places, a lot of games on visits and stuff."
Lagway Praises Texas A&M's Defense
Texas A&M came away with an impressive 33-20 win over Florida in "The Swamp" last season, a game where Lagway finished 6 of 13 passing for 54 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions as he and Graham Mertz traded reps.
"What stands out to me about A&M's defense is just their interior pressure," Lagway said. "They have a lot of good defensive linemen. And they had a lot of good corners, too. They had a really good safety. Really, all-around defense was really good. They have agood linebacker, Taurean York, I played against him in high school. He got the better of me, but I'm excited to play against him again this year. A great all-around defense."
Lagway and the Gators will visit College Station on Saturday, Oct. 11 in a game that could hold potential SEC Championship implications for two teams that will be looking to make some noise in the conference standings behind potential contenders like the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers.