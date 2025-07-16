Texas A&M Cornerback Receives Major Praise From Georgia Bulldogs Star
SEC Media Days are in full swing, and while Texas A&M has yet to take the podium, Mike Elko’s program remains a hot topic of conversation.
Whether it’s South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers expressing his excitement to experience Kyle Field, or Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin taking subtle jabs about no longer facing the Aggies, A&M has stayed firmly in the spotlight.
One of the latest conversations surrounding the Aggies came from Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette, who offered high praise for former teammate, and now Aggie cornerback, Julian Humphrey.
What Everette Said about Humphrey
On Wednesday, Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette was asked if anything stood out about his former teammate Julian Humphrey during their time together in Athens.
“Julian, he is definitely a speedy guy,” Everette said. “He is real fast, and that is a big part of his game because you can’t really create separation from him.”
Humphrey’s speed has been well-documented since his high school days. He clocked a 10.55 second time in the 100 meters before his senior season and won the "Fastest Man" competition at The Opening Finals with a 4.38 second 40 yard dash.
His explosiveness earned him a 98 speed rating in EA College Football 26, ranking him as the No. 5 fastest player in the game.
A former four star prospect and top 15 cornerback nationally, Humphrey chose Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs over offers from Florida, Alabama, and Texas A&M. In two seasons at Georgia, he saw limited playing time, recording 21 tackles and five passes defended before transferring to College Station.
Everette, meanwhile, has been a standout for the Bulldogs. His breakout season came in 2024, when he posted 58 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack.
Humphrey shared his first two years of his college careers with Everette who took him under his wing and built a strong friendship along the way.
“It’s funny because when he was here [at Georgia], we’d hang out every day,” Everette said. “That was my guy. A&M is getting a good player for sure.”
According to Everette, Aggie defensive coordinator Jay Bateman isn’t just getting an elite athlete, he is also getting a top-tier locker room presence.
“Off the field, he is one of those people you just like being around,” Everette added. “There is always something funny going on. He is one of those people where it is never a dull moment.”