Former LSU AD Never Wanted Jimbo Fisher for Tigers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A & M seemed destined to find a talent like Jimbo Fisher to add to their coaching tree. The former Florida State coach seemed to be ready to leave Tallahassee and begin a new chapter in the SEC.

Two years before, LSU was in the running for a new head coach. Les Miles had worn out his time in Baton Rouge after joining the squad in 2005. Despite bringing the Tigers to two National Championships and a title in 2007, then-athletic director Joe Alleva wanted to make a change.

During the recruiting process for a potential new head coach, Fisher's name became a hot commodity after his success with the Seminoles. The long-time head coach had ties with the program, working as the team's offensive coordinator with Nick Saban during the 2003 National Championship season.

But according to an interview with Alleva, Fisher never seemed to be considered a real candidate for the job down in the Bayou.

"I still have a lot of friends in the ACC," Alleva told The Advocate. "I talked to them, and after that I didn't want any part of Jimbo. I would never have hired Jimbo. He was never on my radar. Now, fans and some people in the department wanted him, but I never wanted him. I could have made a change (at the end of the 2015 season). I recommended not to. Because I would have been forced to hire Jimbo. I would rather have had Les. But if I didn't hire him, the outcry would have been ridiculous. So we had that meeting during the game, and I made the recommendation to keep [Miles]."

Miles would be fired four games into the 2016 season after a rough start. Rumors once again began to fly that the Tigers would be interested in Fisher's services, but Alleva said they were only reports. Former Houston head coach Tom Herman was expected to be a name on the shortlist of replacements, as was interim head coach Ed Orgeron.

In the end, Herman would choose Texas -- and a $6.75 million annual paycheck -- over the Tigers. Alleva would hire Orgeron full-time after he led the Tigers to a 6-2 record to close out the season. Fisher would join the SEC the following season on a 10-year, $75 million contract from the Aggies.

Since that moment three years ago, each coach has found their path towards some success. Fisher in two seasons with the Aggies has tallied two bowl victories and eight-plus wins per year. Herman has gone 25-15 at Texas in three seasons, winning all three bowl games and finishing inside the top 10.

As for Alleva, he would leave the program in great hands following his resignation last April. Under Oregon, the Tigers have gone 39-9, with three bowl victories and a top 25 ranking in each season. LSU will take on Clemson on Monday, January 13, for their chance at a National Championship.