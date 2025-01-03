Former Texas A&M Star Edgerrin Cooper Reaches Major Feat for Packers
The Texas A&M Aggies have a ton of former stars currently playing in the NFL. However, one of their latest star players to make the move to playing on Sunday's is Green Bay Packers' pass rusher Edgerrin Cooper.
Cooper was drafted by the Packers with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He has already started showing signs of superstar potential in Green Bay.
During his time with Texas A&M, Cooper was an absolute monster. In his final season in 2023, he racked up 83 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and two defended passes. He has transferred his skill set well to the next level.
In his first 13 games of his NFL career, Cooper has recorded 80 total tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception, and four defended passes.
At just 23 years old, it looks like the Packers found themselves a star in Cooper.
As shared by Wes Hodkiewicz, a writer for Green Bay, Cooper reached a major feat against the Minnesota Vikings last week. He became the first rookie since Micah Parsons in 2021 to record at least 10 tackles and four tackles for loss in a single game.
Hodkiewicz also noted that Cooper leads all NFL rookies with 12 total tackles for loss. He has only played in 52 percent of the Packers' total snaps.
It was very clear during his college career with the Aggies that Cooper had a special talent. He was drafted in the second round, but that is turning out to be a major steal.
Looking ahead to the future, Cooper is currently projecting to be one of Green Bay's top defensive pieces for years to come. If he continues developing and reaches his full potential, he could become one of the best linebackers in the NFL.
As always, Texas A&M fans love to root for their former players. They have turned out some impressive talent in recent years, including Von Miller, Myles Garrett, Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, De'Von Achane, and Ryan Tannehill.
Cooper could end up becoming one of the best. He is the latest star Aggies' pass rusher to make an immediate impact at the NFL level.
All of that being said, it's great to see him finding early success with the Packers. Hopefully, that success continues and he keeps becoming an even bigger name as one of the league's top up-and-coming stars.
