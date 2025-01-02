LOOK: Ex Texas A&M Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Gives Hook'em Horns Signal at Peach Bowl
Despite not being the Texas A&M head football coach anymore, Jimbo Fisher did not receive a warm welcome during Wednesday night's College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup between the Aggies' hated in-state rival, the Texas Longhorns and Arizona State Sun Devils.
As part of the pre-game festivities, the newest inductees into the Peach Bowl Hall of Fame were honored at mid-field. And as you could imagine boos from the Longhorn faithful met Fisher's recognition as a new member of the bowl's game Hall of Fame.
Yet, the booing may not have been the most worthy thing involving Fisher from Wednesday's game. A picture circled on social media showed Fisher flashing the "Hook'em Horns" hand signal often donned by Longhorn fans.
The photo of Fisher flashing the hand sign with a smile has led many to wonder whether he may have been rooting for Texas. And while that is a possibility as after all Fisher was fired by the Aggies, and who knows, he could be taking the dismissal poorly.
It is also likely that Fisher flashing the "Hook'em Horns" was more of a joke between the former Florida State head coach and Texas fans.
This was Fisher's first season not on the sidelines as an active college football coach in any capacity since before 1987. Fisher of course spent the previous six seasons in College Station hoping to lead the Aggies back to becoming true national championship contenders.
And while he got off to a promising start, winning 26 of his first 36 games in charge before signing the nation's No. 1 ranked recruiting class in 2022 things went downhill from there. Despite that top-ranked class having supposed to be another building block toward Fisher leading the Aggies back to national prominence, he was fired just two seasons later.
After winning 26 of his first 36 games, Fisher finished 11-11 in his final two seasons before having his historic $77.5 million buyout clause activated.
