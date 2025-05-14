Former Texas A&M Aggies LB Poised For Second-Year Leap
Former Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper made a relatively smooth transition to the NFL, but of course, there's still plenty of room for improvement.
Cooper, a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL Draft, recorded 87 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four passes defended and an interception in 14 games as a rookie. As defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley put it, however, Cooper was in "survival mode" as a rookie, partially due to the heavy workload he received right away.
Now, though, Hafley believes Cooper is due to take a big step forward in his second season.
"When you see him now, he looks different," Hafley said, per the Packers' website. "I mean, he's bigger now. He's gotta be close to 240 pounds and this Year 2 for him, he knows what it's going to take. He knows what he has to do now to stay healthy. You can tell he's dedicated that time into caring for his body and changed his body and now when you sit with him in that room it's, I mean, he's locked in and he's focused. Now he knows what he's doing."
Not only did Cooper have an impressive rookie season, but Green Bay's defense improved substantially as well. The Packers ranked around the middle of the pack statistically in 2023, but ranked fifth in yards allowed and sixth in points allowed in 2024. It helped them win two more games in the regular season, even if they ran into the buzz saw that was the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round.
Unfortunately, the former All-American missed time during his rookie season due to injury, so he'll look to stay healthy in 2025.
If he makes the second-year jump that his coordinator expects him to, then Cooper could soon become one of the NFL's best off-ball linebackers.