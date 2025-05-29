Former Texas A&M Aggies OL Makes Splash In Shot Put World
Former Texas A&M offensive lineman Bryce Foster is thriving at Kansas.
The Katy, Texas native has qualified for the NCAA Track and Field Championships in shot put, the Kansas football team announced via X. Foster threw a personal-best 19.20 meters in the first day of Kansas track and field’s three-day meet in College Station, Tex.
On top of his success in the ring, Foster’s football career rebounded in his first season with the Jayhawks. The six-foot-five, 330-pound center started every game this past season and earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors. According to Pro Football Focus, Foster is the fourth-highest returning center in all of Power Four football.
During his time with the gridiron Aggies, Foster made a name for himself as a freshman. He earned SEC All-Freshman Team, FWAA Freshman All-America Team and The Athletic Freshman All-America First Team honors in 2021. In 2022, he suffered a season-ending knee injury just four games into the season. After taking the injury redshirt, Foster failed to reach the level he was playing in his freshman season.
Foster also competed on the A&M track and field squad. He ranks fifth all-time for the Aggies in outdoor shot put with a throw of 19.73m, and sixth in indoor shot put at 18.43m. Coming out of high school, Foster was the No. 1 ranked high school recruit in the nation in shot put and discus and was named the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year in track and field his senior year.
When former A&M football coach Jimbo Fischer got the axe at the end of 2024, coach Mike Elko took the reigns of the program. In Elko’s first spring with the team, Foster missed all 15 spring practices due to track and field commitments. By the time the spring game came around, he was not listed on the roster and was seemingly dismissed from the team.
The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held from June 11-14 in Eugene, Oregon. The event will be aired on ESPN the first two days and ESPN2 the last two days.