Former Texas A&M WR Released by Carolina Panthers
Former Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III's brief stint in the NFL has come to an end.
The Carolina Panthers, who signed Muhammad as an undrafted free agent, have officially waived him from injured reserve.
Taking his place on the roster is wide receiver TJ Luther, a Gardner-Webb product who joined the Panthers' practice squad last December after wrapping up his college career in 2022.
What’s Next For Moose Muhammad III?
Muhammad was recently added to the Canadian Football League’s negotiation list, making him eligible to continue his football career north of the border. His CFL rights currently belong to the Calgary Stampeders, who can choose to retain, trade, or release the 24-year-old receiver at their discretion.
Over the course of four seasons in College Station, Muhammad appeared in 40 games, recording 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns as a consistent target in the Aggies’ offense.
His most productive campaign came during his sophomore season in 2022, when he posted 38 catches for 610 yards and four scores. That year was highlighted by a breakout performance against Ole Miss, where he paired up with former Aggie quarterback Conner Weigman for eight passes good for 112 yards and a touchdown in a close 31-28 loss.
Moose is the son of former Panthers great Muhsin Muhammad, who spent 11 of his 14 NFL seasons in Carolina, first from 1996 to 2004, then returning for a final stint in 2009. He ranks second all-time in receiving yards for the franchise and is one of just eight members inducted into the Panthers’ Hall of Honor.
Coming out of high school, Moose Muhammad III was rated a four-star prospect and ranked among the top 35 wide receivers in the Class of 2020. Scouts projected him as a Day 3 NFL Draft candidate (Rounds 4–7), with evaluations highlighting both his strengths and areas for growth.
“Quicker than fast and is able to create space via route-running and change of direction, but can continue to improve his ability to separate,” 247’s report read. “Projects as a multi-year contributor at the Power Five level with the upside of developing into an NFL Draft pick.”
While his professional career hasn’t taken off just yet, Muhammad’s raw talent and upside remain evident. When focused and locked in, he regularly flashed the skill set that once made him such a highly sought-after recruit during his time in College Station.
And who knows, maybe a fresh start in the Canadian Football League might be exactly what Moose needs to regain his footing and get his career back on track.