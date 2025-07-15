All Aggies

Former Texas A&M WR Released by Carolina Panthers

After a short stint with the Carolina Panthers, a former Texas A&M receiver has been waived off the injury reserve and could be eyeing the Canadian Football League next.

Diego Saenz

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) receives a pass for a touchdown as New Mexico State Aggies cornerback Keonte Glinton (7) defends during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) receives a pass for a touchdown as New Mexico State Aggies cornerback Keonte Glinton (7) defends during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III's brief stint in the NFL has come to an end.

The Carolina Panthers, who signed Muhammad as an undrafted free agent, have officially waived him from injured reserve.

Taking his place on the roster is wide receiver TJ Luther, a Gardner-Webb product who joined the Panthers' practice squad last December after wrapping up his college career in 2022.

What’s Next For Moose Muhammad III?

Muhammad was recently added to the Canadian Football League’s negotiation list, making him eligible to continue his football career north of the border. His CFL rights currently belong to the Calgary Stampeders, who can choose to retain, trade, or release the 24-year-old receiver at their discretion.

Over the course of four seasons in College Station, Muhammad appeared in 40 games, recording 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns as a consistent target in the Aggies’ offense. 

His most productive campaign came during his sophomore season in 2022, when he posted 38 catches for 610 yards and four scores. That year was highlighted by a breakout performance against Ole Miss, where he paired up with former Aggie quarterback Conner Weigman for eight passes good for 112 yards and a touchdown in a close 31-28 loss.

Moose is the son of former Panthers great Muhsin Muhammad, who spent 11 of his 14 NFL seasons in Carolina, first from 1996 to 2004, then returning for a final stint in 2009. He ranks second all-time in receiving yards for the franchise and is one of just eight members inducted into the Panthers’ Hall of Honor.

Coming out of high school, Moose Muhammad III was rated a four-star prospect and ranked among the top 35 wide receivers in the Class of 2020. Scouts projected him as a Day 3 NFL Draft candidate (Rounds 4–7), with evaluations highlighting both his strengths and areas for growth.

“Quicker than fast and is able to create space via route-running and change of direction, but can continue to improve his ability to separate,” 247’s report read. “Projects as a multi-year contributor at the Power Five level with the upside of developing into an NFL Draft pick.”

While his professional career hasn’t taken off just yet, Muhammad’s raw talent and upside remain evident. When focused and locked in, he regularly flashed the skill set that once made him such a highly sought-after recruit during his time in College Station.

And who knows, maybe a fresh start in the Canadian Football League might be exactly what Moose needs to regain his footing and get his career back on track.

feed

Published
Diego Saenz
DIEGO SAENZ

Diego Saenz is a junior Sport Management student at Texas A&M University, originally from Torreón, Mexico, and raised in Cedar Park, Texas. His passion for sports, especially fútbol and football, has been evident since a very young age. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching games, listening to podcasts, and spending time with friends.

Home/Football