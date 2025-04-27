Texas A&M Aggies WR Signs NFL Contract With Carolina Panthers
Of the 13 Texas A&M Aggies who entered the 2025 NFL Draft, 10 went undrafted. Of those 10, seven have either signed contracts as undrafted free agents or received rookie minicamp invitations.
One of the fortunate ones, wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent, as announced on Texas A&M’s X account.
Meanwhile, Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton, and Shemar Turner were the only Aggies selected in the draft, with all three coming off the board in the first two rounds.
Jahdae Walker, Solomon DeShields, Tre Watson, and BJ Mayes are among the other Aggies who have also signed UDFA contracts.
Although Muhammad did not hear his name called, his playmaking ability and raw potential make him an intriguing player to keep an eye on during preseason.
In four seasons with the Maroon and White, Muhammad totaled 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns across 40 games.
His best year came as a sophomore in 2022 when he reeled in 38 catches for 610 yards and four touchdowns, highlighted by an eight-catch, 112-yard, one-touchdown performance against Ole Miss.
The talent is there, it has just been the discipline and lack of effort that has derailed Muhammad’s potential.
Muhammad now joins a Panthers' receiving group looking for answers after finishing third-worst in the NFL in passing yards last season, alongside fellow rookies Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr.
The road to earning an NFL spot for Muhammad will begin on May 10th as Panthers' rookies are expected to arrive for rookie minicamp.