Former Texas A&M Player Makes Shocking Allegations Against Mike Elko

College sports are an ever-evolving door of rules and regulations that are put in place, and with that comes moments of what feels like the past from the Wild West, with rules and regulations often lagging in certain areas.

For some players, that can feel like their best interests and futures are often put on the back burner behind the betterment of other players on the team or maybe the program itself.

The Texas A&M Aggies face criticism from Bobby Taylor, a former player who alleges he was on the unfortunate end of a deal with the Aggies and head coach Mike Elko, even suggesting they made it tough to get his degree.

No Player Left Behind

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bobby Taylor celebrates a team touchdown against South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Kyle Field. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Taylor was part of the 2022 recruiting class, often heralded as one of the best overall recruiting classes any program has put together, but ultimately failed to yield any meaningful results. Taylor recorded no stats during his time in College Station, never seeming to break out for meaningful snaps, and announced he would step away from football in 2024, but recently took to Instagram to share his grievances.

"I got cut two days after the spring game at 6:30 in the morning," Taylor said, according to Gig'em Gazette. "That gave me like a week to get in the portal and commit, coming off an injury with no game film. They had to honor my scholarship because I didn't have any behavioral issues but best believe that NIL contract got snatched."

"I tried so hard to break all the labels they put on me, I knew people only thought I was recruiter, I just wanted to hoop man. Ultimately tho I couldn't shake the [expletive], got hella depressed and went to battle with myself. They even made it hard for me to get the degree, had to pay for classes while being on the same scholarship just to be able to graduate. And for the final act of love I had the police escort me out of kyle field like I committed a crime all because I wasn't playing..."

He would go on to graduate, but would not play any more football. Even during his time on the team, he was consistently heralded as one of the Aggies' biggest recruiting assets, often helping sway recruits to choose Elko and his staff over other elite programs. Despite not seeing the field, he was able to put the team first and help them build future classes as well.

However, according to Taylor, the love wasn't reciprocated on his end, leaving him scrambling for his future. While he did take accountability for his actions when he got to college, he still feels he was done wrong by Elko when he took over and inherited that prized recruiting class.

As college football becomes more business-like, with teams sometimes needing to cut players to balance their sheet, an unfortunate end to a career and the allegations that follow could be the beginning of a new norm in college football.