Former Texas A&M RB Has Chance to Return to College Football

The Texas A&M Aggies are in the middle of fall camp with the 2026 season only a few weeks away from kicking off.

Despite a ton of veterans returning, Texas A&M is entering some unknown territory at the running back position. After having loads of experience in the backfield the past few years, the Aggies will enter the season with some uncertainty about how Rueben Owen II, Jamarion Morrow and KJ Edwards will be able to carry the load.

But if the Aggies want to bring back a veteran to their running back room, the possibility is there, at the very least.

Le'Veon Moss Listed Among Players Who Could Return For Fifth Season

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss was recently listed by On3's Pete Nakos as a player that could return college football following the recent court ruling that gave 2022 recruits another year of eligibility.

Moss, who signed an undrafted deal with the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason, announced his retirement from football shortly after, but that hardly means he can't change his mind. Considering some of the youth that Texas A&M is set to have at running back this fall, Moss' experience would be an interesting addition to the offense, which makes a reunion logical.

Another chance at a productive season could help Moss rewrite the final chapter of his college football career, though it wouldn't come without some legal concerns.

Le'Veon Moss Was Arrested Last Month

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moss was arrested in Baton Rouge last month on charges of cruelty to a juvenile, according to reports from WBRZ News, after his 2-year-old son accidently shot himself after getting ahold of Moss' firearm.

If Moss were to attempt a return to Texas A&M, his legal situation could impact those chances. Aggie fans will have to keep an eye on how things play out for Moss off the field before getting any hopes up about him rejoining the roster.

Texas A&M Had Roster Spot Open Up Recently

Along with the legal situation, a ton of different factors have to come into play if the Aggies were to bring back Moss. He first has to make that decision, and the feeling would have to be mutual from the Texas A&M coaching staff.

On top of that, the Aggies would need to have a roster spot open up, which is exactly what happened when Texas A&M wide receiver Jonah Wilson was taken off the team's fall camp roster.

A transfer from Houston last offseason, Wilson's name no longer appears on Texas A&M's online roster. Does this signal that Moss is returning to College Station? No, but at least the Aggies know that there's a roster spot open should they want to add Moss or another 2022 recruit to the team for the upcoming season.

Texas A&M Could Follow Suit With Other SEC Teams

Texas A&M's heated rival, the Texas Longhorns, have already shown what's possible after bringing back offensive lineman Cole Hutson in the middle of fall camp. A 2022 recruit, he was one of the many players that sued the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility.

The Aggies have already seen Texas do it, which leaves the door cracked open for the Aggies to do something similar, if they so choose.

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