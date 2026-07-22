Former Texas A&M RB Le'Veon Moss Arrested in Louisiana

Warning: This article contains information about injury to a child that some readers might find uncomfortable.

Former Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss was arrested Monday in his hometown of Baton Rouge, LA. on Monday due to cruelty to a juvenile, according to reports from WBRZ News.

Moss' two-year old son accidentally shot himself after gaining possession of a gun that Moss kept underneath his pillow. Per the report, Moss was sleeping when the gun went off before rushing his son to Our Lady of the Lake's Children Hospital, which is approximately a 15-minute drive from where the incident occurred at Moss' apartment.

It is currently unclear what the extent of the child's injuries are and where the gunshot wound is located.

Per WBRZ's report, the official affidavit read that "due to Moss’ negligence, a child under the age of seventeen suffered unjustifiable pain."

Moss played at nearby Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge.

Le'Veon Moss Recently Retired From Football

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) looks on prior to the game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Moss, 23, played four years at Texas A&M before going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft this past spring. He signed a undrafted free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins but retired shortly after dealing with multiple injury issues during his career.

He received $258,000 in guaranteed money on his undrafted deal before retiring, according to reports from On3.

Across four years with Texas A&M, Moss played in 32 games while posting 321 carries for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns.

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