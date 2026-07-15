One Aggie Has a Chance to Completely Rewrite His Texas A&M Legacy

The Texas A&M Aggies look to keep themselves towards the top of the SEC and get over the hump and begin competing for some hardware, whether it be for an SEC title or a national championship, after crafting some momentum with the 2025 season.

In 2026, the Aggies have more than enough talent with the proper infrastructure put in place around them to stay and once again be one of the top teams in the conference, with a chase towards the postseason.

Texas A&M will undoubtedly look towards plenty of its top players to hold the weight of those expectations, whether fair or not, as those players look to assert the Aggies' place at the top of the SEC and among the best teams in the country. And one of those players could have the chance to rewrite his legacy in College Station.

Rueben Owens II Could Become Another Great Texas A&M Running Back

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While a lot of players will look towards the 2026 season as a shot to define their legacy with the Maroon and White, at the top of the list sits redshirt junior running back Rueben Owens II as the prime candidate to rewrite his legacy with a big year.

The running back has been a key rotational piece of the running back room in his first three seasons with the Aggies, despite being out for the majority of the 2024 season due to injury. In 2025, the running back received the most carries he's had during his time in College Station, with 119 attempts, as he rushed for 639 yards and five touchdowns.

Now, as he heads into his fourth season in College Station, Owens II is undoubtedly the projected day-one starter at the running back position following the departures of Le'Veon Moss and EJ Smith Jr.

While the Aggies have plenty of depth and talent in the running back room, Owens II will be looked at to carry the load and be the go-to guy as the most experienced player in the room.

Owens II has short-area quickness, high end spend and can catch the football out of the backfield to make him one of the top running backs not just in the SEC but in the country. All of that undoubtedly hinges on the running back's health after dealing with injuries the last two seasons.

The Aggies look to be one of the two teams competing for a national championship in early 2027, and in order to do so, they'll need a big year out of Owens II, who could cement himself as the next great Texas A&M running back this season.

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