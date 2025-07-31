Former Texas A&M RB Released by New England Patriots
Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams is again available via free agency.
The Houston native was released by the New England Patriots on Wednesday afternoon, ending what was only a two-and-a-half-month tenure with the team.
Williams signed with the Patriots back in May after six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, primarily as a kick returner, making it to Super Bowl LVI with the team, losing late in the fourth quarter 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.
Williams Has Yet to Find a Starting Running Back Job Since Joining the NFL
Williams was selected by Cincinnati with the 182nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft after an incredible three years with Texas A&M.
Upon his arrival at the Bengals, Williams saw himself primarily on the special teams' side, appearing in 11 games his rookie season.
In the 2022 season, though he was listed as the fourth running back on the depth chart, Williams was named the team's starting kick returner starting in Week 11. Appearing in eight games, he would finish with 356 return yards.
However, after rookie running Chase Brown began to rise through the ranks in the 2023 season, Williams would see less reps on special teams and in the offense overall, and after recording no stats in the 2024 season, the Aggie would sign with the Patriots, and now finds himself back to square one looking for a new team to call home.
His legacy in College Station, however, is much more notable than his professional legacy, setting the Aggie single-season rushing record with 1,760 yards and tacking on 18 rushing touchdowns in his junior year in 2018, which saw the Aggies finish 9-4 and ranked No. 16 in Jimbo Fisher's first season with the team.
Williams capped off his historic junior season with the performance of a lifetime at the 2018 Gator Bowl, carrying the ball 19 times for 236 yards and three touchdowns as the Maroon and White demolished the NC State Wolfpack 52-13.
After the season, Williams was award first-team All-SEC honors and was also named a second-team All-American.
Williams also reached the 1,000-yard mark during his freshman season in 2016, running for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns.
The running back/return man still has time to find a new team before the season begins in early September, whether they need a running back or a return specialist.
WIlliams' current career stats read off 307 rushing yards with 15 receptions for 74 yards and 743 return yards.