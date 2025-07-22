Former Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher Lands New Job
Former Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is going from the sidelines to the desk.
The former national championship-winning Florida State coach is now joining the ACC Network as a college football analyst, per the network's announcement Tuesday morning.
Fisher has not held a coaching position in any form or fashion since he was fired from Texas A&M in Nov. 2023 after a blowout win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, receiving a whopping multi-million-dollar buyout from the university in the process.
Fisher Will Be on the "ACC Huddle" on Saturdays
Fisher will be seen on the "ACC Huddle" on game days throughout the 2025 college football season.
"I'm looking forward to joining ACC Network and the Huddle team this season," Fisher said, per ESPN. "I've always had tremendous respect for this conference, and I'm looking forward to breaking down the action each week with such a talented group."
The former coach will join host Taylor Tannebaum, Clemson alum Eric MacLain, and former Virginia Tech wide receiver Eddie Royal, bringing a coach's perspective to the group as they break down weekly action across the American Atlantic Conference, which features Fisher's former team, the Florida State Seminoles.
"Jimbo's insight and championship perspective will add a powerful dynamic to ACC Huddle," said an ESPN executive. "We're excited to welcome him to the team."
Fisher's first head coaching job was his Florida State job, which he began in 2010, replacing Bobby Bowden, who retired after 33 years of coaching the team.
While in the state capital of Tallahassee, Fisher led the Seminoles to an 83-23 record (48-16 conference), three straight ACC conference championships from 2012 to 2014, with a perfect 14-0 2013 season leading to the No. 1 Seminoles defeating the Auburn Tigers, 34-31, in the 2014 BCS National Championship, thanks to a late passing touchdown by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jameis Winston.
The team featured other notable future NFL stars that were under Fisher's coaching, including All-Pros such as cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Devonta Freeman.
Following the 2017 season, Fisher would resign as the Seminoles head coach and sign a 10-year, $75 million deal with the Texas A&M Aggies to become their head coach.
Despite only suffering one losing season under Fisher's leadership, the Maroon and White never quite saw the same success with Jimbo at the helm like Florida State did, and after a 45-25 record spanning six seasons, which saw the team go 9-1 in the COVID-plagued 2020 season and reach No. 4 in the AP rankings, Fisher was fired in November 2023, his $77.5 million contract buyout the largest buyout in college football history.