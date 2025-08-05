Former Texas A&M RB Signs With Cleveland Browns
After a stellar collegiate career, former Texas A&M Aggies running back Travyeon Williams sadly hasn't had the NFL career he would've hoped for.
Williams, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft, but unfortunately never emerged as a key piece of the offense. In 68 games with the Bengals, none of which he started, Williams rushed for just 307 yards and no touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry, and didn't do anything of note as a receiver. He was basically relegated to a special teams contributor in 2024, appearing on just 10 offensive snaps all season.
Williams then sigend with the New England Patriots in May, but was released last week. With his NFL career hanging on by a thread, however, an old rival came calling.
Trayveon Williams Returns to AFC North
On Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced that they have signed Williams, giving him another chance to stick around in the NFL. The move comes just days before the Browns' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, so Williams could see some action in that game.
The Browns could absolutely use some help at running back. Jerome Ford is a decent starter, but behind him are a pair of rookies in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, and the former remains unsigned following a domestic violence arrest last month. Pierre Strong Jr. is also fighting just to make the 53-man roster.
If Williams is going to make the roster himself, however, flashing some of the potential he did at Texas A&M would go a long way.
The Houston native came out of the gate swinging in college, rushing for 1,058 yards (6.8 yards per attempt) and eight touchdowns as a freshman in 2016. His production slightly declined as a sophomore in 2017, but he then had a monster junior season in 2018, rushing for 1,760 yards (6.5 yards per attempt) and 18 touchdowns. He rushed for at least 100 yards in each of his final five games - including a 236-yard, three touchdown performance in a 52-13 beatdown against NC State in the Gator Bowl.
Williams earned first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American honors as a junior, very well-deserved accomplishments.
Sadly, those days are likely behind Williams, but perhaps he could still carve out a solid role for himself in Cleveland, even if it's just on special teams.