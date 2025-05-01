All Aggies

Bengals DT McKinnley Jackson Thrilled With Pick Of Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Stewart

The Cincinnati Bengals picked Texas A&M star Shemar Stewart in Round 1, and his former teammate couldn't be happier about it.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies DE Shemar Stewart is selected by the Bengals as the No. 17 pick in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft
Texas A&M Aggies DE Shemar Stewart is selected by the Bengals as the No. 17 pick in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft last Thursday, giving the Aggies their first Round 1 pick since Kenyon Green in 2022, and just their second since 2017 with Myles Garrett.

For many experts, this pick was seen as a big risk, given Stewarts lack of total sack production during his time in Aggieland.

But according to his former college teammate McKinnley Jackson, who the Bengals picked in Round 3 last year, Stewart was more than worth the pick despite his perceived flaws.

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway evades Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway evades Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

“People have been having speculations about his production, but I mean, you turn the tape on and you see what you see,” Jackson said, via the Dayton Daily News. “I mean, he played around a bunch of five-star guys and a bunch of recruits. So, like, it’s harder to have those high numbers, but you turn the tape on from when he came into where he got drafted off of, there’s a big difference. So don’t let the numbers fool you. He is him. He’s worth the pick.”

While Stewart’s lack of collegiate production can be alarming, his name shot up draft boards after his phenomenal NFL Combine performance. The 6-5, 267-pound end ran an impressive 4.59-second 40-yard dash, recorded a 40-inch vertical jump and fell just an inch shy of an 11-foot broad jump.

And Jackson is betting everything that he can transform those tools into production, and turn the corner with the Bengals.

“I mean, like I said, if you turn the tape on, like, a lot of those sacks were supposed to be his, but it’s just like that split second when we snatching off a block or ripping through a block, and we’re getting to him, the quarterback is like feeling collapse in the pocket,” Jackson said. "The pocket’s getting collapsed by just everybody, everyone’s rushing together. So, it was hard for Shemar to get those numbers when everyone is being a presence … I’m banking on him. I got all my dollars on him, right now.”

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Football