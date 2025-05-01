Bengals DT McKinnley Jackson Thrilled With Pick Of Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Stewart
The Cincinnati Bengals selected Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft last Thursday, giving the Aggies their first Round 1 pick since Kenyon Green in 2022, and just their second since 2017 with Myles Garrett.
For many experts, this pick was seen as a big risk, given Stewarts lack of total sack production during his time in Aggieland.
But according to his former college teammate McKinnley Jackson, who the Bengals picked in Round 3 last year, Stewart was more than worth the pick despite his perceived flaws.
“People have been having speculations about his production, but I mean, you turn the tape on and you see what you see,” Jackson said, via the Dayton Daily News. “I mean, he played around a bunch of five-star guys and a bunch of recruits. So, like, it’s harder to have those high numbers, but you turn the tape on from when he came into where he got drafted off of, there’s a big difference. So don’t let the numbers fool you. He is him. He’s worth the pick.”
While Stewart’s lack of collegiate production can be alarming, his name shot up draft boards after his phenomenal NFL Combine performance. The 6-5, 267-pound end ran an impressive 4.59-second 40-yard dash, recorded a 40-inch vertical jump and fell just an inch shy of an 11-foot broad jump.
And Jackson is betting everything that he can transform those tools into production, and turn the corner with the Bengals.
“I mean, like I said, if you turn the tape on, like, a lot of those sacks were supposed to be his, but it’s just like that split second when we snatching off a block or ripping through a block, and we’re getting to him, the quarterback is like feeling collapse in the pocket,” Jackson said. "The pocket’s getting collapsed by just everybody, everyone’s rushing together. So, it was hard for Shemar to get those numbers when everyone is being a presence … I’m banking on him. I got all my dollars on him, right now.”