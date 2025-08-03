Former Texas A&M RB Receives Harsh Criticism from Star Teammate
Texas A&M running back De'Von Achane has been nothing short of phenomenal for head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins since he was drafted by the team with the 84th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
His speed and agility carried over well from College Station to Miami, and after a 203-yard rushing performance in a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos in his rookie year definitely got him some looks over his way, forming a dominant 1-2 punch with fellow back Raheem Mostert.
And in his sophomore NFL season in 2024, which saw Achane starting the entire season, the Aggie advanced 907 yards on the ground and found the end zone a total of 11 times.
This past offseason, Mostert signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, giving Achane sole possession of the RB1 spot with the Dolphins.
Tyreek Hill Is Not Confident in Achane's Third-Down Runs
As efficient as he may be overall with the Dolphins, some believe that his talents should be used in select situations, not including third downs.
One of those some is Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is no stranger to speed himself, holding the nickname "Cheetah."
When asked in an interview what Coach McDaniel needed to do to improve Miami's short-yardage conversions, his answer came as a shock to some.
"Take De'Von out on third down," the former Super Bowl champion said. "If it's third-and-short, he's not a power back. If I'm going to be honest, like, that's why you got Jaylen Wright, that's why you got Ollie Gordon."
It seemed like Hill was personally going after the Aggie rusher, but after elaborating, it seems like he was more or less talking to the coaching staff.
And with Achane only achieving 37 first downs with his legs last year, the former Chief may have a point with what he's trying to say, as Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, a notorious power back known for his lethal stiff arm, moved the chains 94 times throughout the 2024 season, be it in long or short yardage challenges.
Gordon II, the Dolphins sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma State, made a name for himself with the Cowboys by using his power to bulldoze through defenses, which would definitely be more useful on third down.
Hill could be right, and he could be wrong. Perhaps Achane could add some muscle over the offseason in order to improve his efficiency on third downs and prove "Cheetah" and whatever other doubters he may have wrong.