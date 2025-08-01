Texas A&M RB De'Von Achane Holds High Fantasy Football Value
Ever since he burst onto the scene in the Sunshine State with the Miami Dolphins after being taken with the 84th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Texas A&M running back De'Von Achane has showed up and showed out against the competition, leaving them in the dust with his speed and dual-threat abilities out of the backfield.
His receiving ability, especially last year after he led the NFL running backs in receiving yards with 592, has made him a standout both on the actual field and also in fantasy football lineups, where his combined yardage between rushing and receiving counts for every single bit in the weekly matchups.
However, in the grand scheme of today's fantasy football, especially in points per reception (PPR) leagues, it's more wide receivers that are being taken first overall rather than the running backs that used to rule drafts.
Wide receivers such as Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase have been the main number one overall picks in the fast few years, all elite receivers in the league today.
Where Does Achane Rank Amongst the Running Backs in Fantasy?
Many of these league managers look to online publications and their fantasy projections and rankings to guide their team to success over the course of the actual NFL season.
One of those trustworthy sites includes the Pro Football Focus, who ranked their top 10 options at running back for the fantasy football season, and ranked the Aggie-turned-Dolphin seventh on their list.
A bit lower than some might have expected, but still a high rank considering his stats from last year, and the other options that are available at running back this year, such as the reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, or Baltimore Ravens back Derrick Henry, who continues to show his worth on teams even as a 31-year-old.
The top rank in the listings goes to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who, in a shaky Falcons offense that really only has receiver Drake London as a consistent option, Robinson's combination of rushes and catches prove him as a steadfast fantasy option.
Whether he's the best available one at running back or not is up for debate, but we can't fault the PFF for their selection of Robinson, considering he's on the younger side and still possessing many prime years left in the tank, assuming injury doesn't haunt his career like it has other running backs in recent years.
Here is the complete ranking of the PFF's Top 10 Options at Running Back for your fantasy teams.
1) Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
2) Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
3) Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
4) Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
5) Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
6) Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7) De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
8) Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
9) Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
10) Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks