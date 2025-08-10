Former Texas A&M Safety Sacks Shedeur Sanders in NFL Preseason
Carolina Panthers safety and former Texas A&M standout Demani Richardson has been a player who has slipped under the radar since his NFL debut in 2024.
Towards the end of last season, Richardson found his stride and began his case for the Panthers’ starting safety role.
On Friday night, Richardson showed the world that the offseason did not hinder his hot streak when he sacked Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders to force fourth and long.
Demani Richardson’s Journey to the NFL
Richardson’s preseason performance was an impressive one. He finished with three tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. Richardson was not the only Aggie to bring down Sanders. In the second quarter, defensive end Nic Scourton got to the quarterback with Hall-of-Fame genes.
Richardson joined the Panthers after he went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. He went through the preseason with the team, just to get waived after the final preseason game. The Waxahachie, Texas native was signed to the practice squad shortly after and battled his way onto the active roster by September. He earned a starting spot in October partially due to injuries and made a very strong case for himself to remain in the role. By the end of the season, Richardson had accounted for 51 tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception.
Before the start of the 2025 season, it was looking like Richardson would be the starter for the Panthers. He had played the role well the year before and had shown nothing but improvement. Over the offseason, the Panthers signed standout safety Tre’von Moehrig to a three-year, $51 million contract. Moehrig was listed as the starter to begin the preseason. Even though Moehrig is being paid the big bucks, a couple more performances like this one out of Richardson could earn him the starting spot.
Before making the move to Carolina, Richardson excelled as a member of the Aggies. During his five seasons spent in the Maroon and White, he recorded 295 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions and 18 passes defended.
The Panthers are set to travel to the Lone Star State on Aug. 16 to take on the Houston Texans in their second of three preseason games. They are set to start the regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 7.
The Aggies kick off their 2025 season with a 6 p.m. game against the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30, their first matchup since UTSA coach Jeff Traylor was heavily involved with the Aggies’ head coaching search shortly after the departure of coach Jimbo Fisher.