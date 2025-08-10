Texas A&M EDGE Nic Scourton Already Proving Why He Belongs in the NFL
Texas A&M Aggies fans have known for some time now that linebacker Nic Scourton is an absolute beast on the gridiron.
The Bryan, TX native was a game changer before he even made it to the collegiate level, securing 136 tackles and eight sacks in his last two seasons at Bryan High School, and was selected to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl.
After originally committing to the Purdue Boilermakers for his collegiate play, where he led the Big 10 in sacks in 2023 with 10, Scourton would enter the transfer portal and return home to the Bryan area, joining the Texas A&M Aggies, where he recorded 37 total tackles and five sacks for Mike Elko's team.
And don't think that moving up to the pros has slowed him down any.
Pro Football Focus Released Impressive Stat Line for Scourton in His First Preseason Game
Scourton was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 51st overall pick in round two of the 2025 NFL draft, and after just one preseason game, it was made very clear as to why the Panthers chose the 6'3, 257-pound linebacker.
In the Panthers' 30-10 preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns, Pro Football Focus released Scourton's grade for the game, a 91.8, which is very good, especially for a rookie.
Scourton sacked Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders one time and pressured him twice, giving him a pass rush grade of 90.6.
Unfortunately, when Scourton wasn't causing trouble for the polarizing Colorado quarterback, he was on point, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite the loss, the production from the Texas A&M alumnus is promising and should give the Panthers the defensive boost that the team has been looking for ever since linebacker Luke Kuechly retired back in 2019.
The Panthers as a whole have been struggling as a team, and those struggles have resulted in the team losing some key players, specifically running back Christian McCaffrey, whom the team traded to the San Francisco 49ers back in 2022.
With quarterback Bryce Young, running back Chubba Hubbard, and wide receiver Xavier Leggette expected to lead the offense, Scourton will join former first-round picks in defensive end Derrick Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn, as well as fellow Aggies Bobby Brown III and Demani Richardson.
The Panthers finished third in the NFC South with a 5-12 record, far from reaching the playoffs, but with the defensive edge that Scourton provides, and the overall blend of youth and experience on the team, they could be on their way to their first playoff berth since 2017.