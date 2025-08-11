Former Texas A&M Wide Receiver Makes Noise in NFL Preseason
After declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, former Texas A&M wide receiver Jahdae Walker signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent.
Walker had an excellent outing in the Bears' preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
In his first preseason game in his new threads, Walker led the Bears in receiving yards with 41, as he had three receptions and one touchdown. He averaged 13.7 yards per reception in the Bears' tie game against the Dolphins, 24-24.
Walker's NFL Debut
So how did he get here? Walker spent four total seasons playing college football, splitting his time between Grand Valley State and Texas A&M. His time at Grand Valley State was impressive, as he totaled 32 catches for 651 yards.
As he transferred to Texas A&M, Walker quickly became a top receiver for the Aggies during his junior year as he appeared in 13 games, picking up a total of 590 yards, ranking second on the team. He led the team with three 100-yard receiving games that came against ULM, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State.
As he moved into his senior season with the Aggies, Walker appeared in every game played, picking up 345 yards, which ranked third on the team. He slowed down a bit this season, with his season-high reception being 69 yards against Auburn, compared to 137 the season prior.
Walker did not leave College Station empty as he received the Aggie Heart Award, which is the most prestigious honor for a Texas A&M senior football player. After leaving Texas A&M on a high note, Walker declared for the NFL Draft, where he went undrafted, but signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent.
As an undrafted free agent, Walker signed with the Bears as he continues to excel his football career, this time professionally. With the preseason underway, Walker got to play as a rookie, proving himself to the staff that he could be a key player for their team.
With the Dolphins and Bears tying this weekend at 24-24, the Bears will continue their preseason with games against the Bills and the Chiefs. After such a strong performance for a rookie, expect to see Walker continue to play in preseason games for the Bears, as he tries to secure a roster spot.
With an impressive college resume under his belt, Walker continues to work hard in the preseason, as he hopes to have a bright NFL future with the Bears.