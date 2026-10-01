Former Texas A&M WR Returns to Kyle Field With Arkansas

Chris Marshall’s college football career has taken him just about everywhere since he first arrived in College Station as one of the most highly touted players in Texas A&M’s historic 2022 recruiting class.

Now, four years and several stops later, Marshall is coming back.

The former five-star wide receiver from Missouri City will return to Kyle Field on Saturday when Arkansas faces Texas A&M, only this time he will be wearing Razorback red. Marshall arrives in College Station playing some of the best football of his career, too, making the reunion considerably more intriguing than simply another former player returning to his old school, something that happens quite often in the era of the transfer portal.

Marshall is coming off a career performance for the Hogs against Tulsa last weekend, catching nine passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. The effort continued what has easily been the most productive stretch of his college career.

So far, Marshall has 28 receptions for 473 yards and a touchdown, averaging 16.9 yards per catch. That comes after he caught 30 passes for 574 yards and two scores at Boise State in 2025.

Chris Marshall’s Long Road Back to College Station

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Chris Marshall (10) catches a pass during the second half against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports

It has been a long road to get here, to say the least.

Marshall originally signed with Texas A&M as a five-star prospect in the Aggies’ highly regarded 2022 recruiting class, but his time in College Station never developed as expected. He caught 11 passes for 108 yards as a freshman before leaving the program.

Marshall transferred to Ole Miss, though that stop ultimately didn’t pan out either. He eventually landed at Kilgore College before returning to the FBS level at Boise State, where he spent two seasons before making another move this offseason and joining Arkansas. In Fayetteville, Marshall has started to resemble the receiver his recruiting profile suggested he could become years ago.

That journey will now bring him back to where it began.

“It’ll be exciting just going out there, going back to College Station and just playing in front of a lot of family I’m going to have travel down,” Marshall said on SEC This Morning. “It’ll be real, real exciting and real fun.”

There will undoubtedly be plenty of familiar memories waiting for Marshall when he walks back into Kyle Field. The circumstances surrounding him, however, look considerably different than they did when he left.

Four years and a lot of stops later, Marshall is back in College Station, but this time the Aggies will have to worry about stopping him.

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