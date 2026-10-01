Mike Elko Has One Simple Way To Take The Pressure Off Marcel Reed

Building around the run game could be the key to Texas A&M finding its first SEC win at home this season.

Arkansas rolls into town this weekend with its eyes on upsetting head coach Mike Elko’s team, knowing it hasn’t looked pretty on offense in the last several weeks.

What should the game plan revolve around? It has to be setting the tone at the line of scrimmage and establishing the run game early on.

If that doesn’t happen, it puts all the pressure on Marcel Reed to step up and make those throws. Can he do that? Right now, it is probably better to let his teammates take over and lighten his load.

Ground and Pound

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Stephiylan Green (90) pressures Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the third quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This weekend needs a cleaner outing, with more efficiency on early downs to move the sticks. That means moving the chains more often and dialing up play calls from offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins that focus on the running backs taking control.

Each ball carrier cannot doubt where they want to go and just let their instincts take over. To succeed, they need to read the blocks and drive through contact. They need to lower the shoulder pads and have elite vision to find more rhythm.

It also starts with the offensive line, which must take responsibility for opening holes. Whether Arkansas brings the blitz or decides to bring only three or four rushers, A&M also needs better communication and understanding of what is happening. If this offense wants to get back to its winning ways, it starts with laying the groundwork: winning on early downs.

Look at what A&M’s offense has done during its two-game losing streak. Their third-and-fourth-down efficiency hasn't been much better than what they've done on first- and second-down opportunities.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) carries the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Tigers, the Aggies went 0-for-1 on fourth down and were also 4-of-15 on third down. That cannot happen. Against the Wildcats, the Aggies were not much better, going 9-of-17 on third down and 3-of-6 on fourth down.

To reduce those ineffective areas, starting running back Rueben Owens and first-year students KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker must punch the Razorbacks' defense in the mouth. They have to gain positive yardage when they have the ball, help convert on short and long situations, and be that safety valve for Reed when he drops back to pass.

Examining what A&M’s offense has done on first down, it is tied for No. 46 in first-down offense with 30 rushing first downs and 36 passing first downs. Adding to that, the Maroon and White have six penalty first downs and 72 first downs in total.

If the Aggies can be more potent by leaning on their star running backs, it might help the 6-foot-1 quarterback feel more relaxed and comfortable running the offense’s game plan.

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