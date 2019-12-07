Four Aggies Named to PFF All-Freshman Team

COLLEGE STATION - Pro Football Focus is known for evaluating talent that could transition to the next level. If their early predictions are correct, Texas A & M could be in for a promising future.

Four freshmen Aggies were named to PFF's All-Freshman roster on Friday morning. Tight end Jalen Wydermyer was named to the first-team while offensive guard Kenyon Green and running back Isaiah Spiller were named to the second. Wide receiver and kick returner Ainias Smith was given an honorable mention nod.

It's hard to imagine any freshman team not featuring Wydermyer following the 2019 season. Originally expected to backup fellow freshman Baylor Cupp, the Dickinson product grew into a starting role due to injuries. Wydermyer capped off an impressive first season with 31 receptions for 419 yards and six touchdowns.

Although a freshman, Wydermyer led the team in touchdowns and was third in yards per catch with 13.52. He currently is second all-time for touchdowns by a tight end in the program's history.

PFF believed that with another successful season, Wydermyer could become a name to watch during the 2021 season before potentially heading to the NFL Draft.

"Wydermyer became one of quarterback Kellen Mond’s favorite targets quickly at Texas A & M," PFF analyst James Fragoza wrote. "He reeled in 31 of his 42 targets for a respectable 419 yards and six touchdowns. The 6-5 260-pound tight end posted top-10 ranks in multiple receiving facets, recording 7.4 yards after the catch (8th), a 124.9 passer rating when targeted (7th) and eight missed tackles forced (tied for eighth) on his way to the seventh-highest receiving grade (78.8). Wydermyer will look to continue his rapport with his quarterback come the 2020 collegiate season."

Spiller shined in a similar situation following the loss of sophomore Jashaun Corbin. Although several games were met with mixed reviews, the Spring native finished the season 9th in the SEC, rushing for 869 yards and nine touchdowns. Spiller would also break the single-game rushing record for a freshman with his 217-yard performance against UTSA.

Green, a former five-star prospect, stepped into the starting lineup in Game One and started all 12 games this season. Smith collected 20 receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns at receiver while averaging 12.5 yards on 15 punt returns.