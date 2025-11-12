Texas A&M PFF Grades, Snap Counts From Win vs. Missouri
The Texas A&M Aggies became the SEC’s Tiger Kings after trouncing all three teams that bear the Tiger mascot in the conference.
Coach Mike Elko and the Aggies most recently went to Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri and took down the Missouri Tigers in a dominant fashion.
After the Aggies tamed the Tigers, this is how PFF graded the Texas A&M players for their performances.
How PFF Graded the Texas A&M Offense
While the highest-graded offensive player for Texas A&M earned his mark on a fake punt, tight end Nate Boerkircher was not too far behind for his impressive performance in advancing the chains. Boerkircher did it all for the Fightin’ Famers, earning a 66.1 passing grade, a 68.0 pass blocking grade and a 71.5 run blocking grade.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Aggies' offense:
- Dalton Brooks, one snap, 72.2
- TE Nate Boerkircher, 35 snaps, 72.1
- HB EJ Smith, 13 snaps, 71.8
- HB Rueben Owens II, 36 snaps, 71.0
- LG Chance Bisontis, 66 snaps, 68.9
- LT Reuben Fatheree II, 52 snaps, 67.7
- WR KC Concepcion, 55 snaps, 67.5
- QB Marcel Reed, 66 snaps, 65.8
- C Koli Faaiu, six snaps, 65.2
- RT Dametrious Crownover, 66 snaps, 61.4
- LT Trey Zuhn III, 63 snaps, 60.7
- TE Theo Melin-Ohrstrom, 30 snaps, 60.5
- WR TK Norman, four snaps, 60.3
- WR Izaiah Williams, four snaps. 60.3
- LT Lamont Rogers, three snaps, 60.2
- WR Kelshaun Johnson, three snaps, 60.1
- QB Miles O’Neill, three snaps, 60.0
- C Ashton Funk, three snaps, 59.8
- HB Amari Daniels, two snaps, 59.4
- RG Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, 14 snaps, 59.4
- WR Mario Craver, 43 snaps, 58.5
- HB Jamarion Morrow, 22 snaps, 57.7
- TE Amari Niblack, six snaps, 57.4
- RG Blake Ivy, three snaps, 54.4
- WR Terry Bussey, 31 snaps, 54.2
- RT Robert Bourdon, six snaps, 53.4
- WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, 42 snaps, 53.1
- TE Micah Riley, 16 snaps, 53.1
- C Mark Nabou Jr., 66 snaps, 45.2
How PFF Graded the Texas A&M Defense
Against the Missouri Tigers last season, cornerback Will Lee III found himself as the center of attention after a Missouri staffer signed a note as Lee and planted it into one of the Tigers’ wide receivers’ hotel room. Lee went on to have a near-perfect day as the Aggies blew out the Tigers at Kyle Field.
In 2025’s matchup, Lee impressed once again, recording a 68.9 run defense grade, a 77.0 tackling grade and a 74.9 coverage grade, some of the highest on the team.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Aggies' defense:
- CB Will Lee III, 59 snaps, 75.4 (overall grade)
- LB Noah Mikhail, six snaps, 72.7
- CB Jordan Shaw, 17 snaps, 71.6
- SS Marcus Ratcliffe, 57 snaps, 69.5
- LB Daymion Sanford, 55 snaps, 67.2
- LB Taurean York, 59 snaps, 64.6
- LB Jordan Lockhart, one snap, 63.6
- SS Dalton Brooks, 60 snaps, 61.4
- DT Landon Rink, six snaps, 61.3
- CB Dezz Ricks, 56 snaps, 61.1
- OLB Cashius Howell, 48 snaps, 60.9
- OLB Marco Jones, seven snaps, 60.7
- DT Albert Regis, 35 snaps, 60.2
- CB Jayvon Thomas, one snap, 60.0
- SS Myles Davis, three snaps, 59.8
- DT Tyler Onyedim, 38 snaps, 59.7
- CB Tyreek Chappell, 42 snaps, 59.1
- DE Dayon Hayes, 31 snaps, 52.2
- DE T.J. Searcy, 29 snaps, 49.8
- OLB Rylan Kennedy, five snaps, 49.5
- CB Julio Humphrey, four snaps, 47.2
- DT Dealyn Evans, 11 snaps, 45.4
- DT DJ Hicks, 30 snaps, 43.6