Breaking Down Texas A&M vs Miami by the Numbers

Texas A&M will host Miami at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field in a win-or-go-home matchup marking the first playoff appearance in program history for both teams.

These teams are built in eerily similar fashion, with their identities rooted in the trenches.

The Aggies lead the nation in sacks and also boast a veteran offensive line averaging nearly 200 rushing yards per game. According to PFF, Miami’s defensive line grades as the second-best unit in the nation, while its offensive line ranks fifth.

So where’s the edge? Let’s break it down, stat by stat, and let the numbers tell the story.

Miami's vs A&M's Offense

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with running back Rueben Owens II (4) after Owner rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Quarterback:

Carson Beck: 3,072 yards, 74.7%, 25 TD, 10 INT, 38 car, 39 yards, 1 TD

Marcel Reed: 2,932 yards, 61.8%. 25 TD, 10 INT, 89 car, 466 yards, 6 TD

Running Back:

Mark Fletcher Jr.: 141 car, 685 yards, 4.9 avg, 10 TD, 14 rec, 107 yards, 1 TD

Rueben Owens: 112 car, 618 yards, 5.5 avg, 5 TD, 12 rec, 123 yards

Wide Receiver:

Malachi Toney: 84 rec, 970 yards, 7 TDs, 17 car, 89 yards, 1 TD, 2 passing TDs

KC Concepcion: 57 rec, 886 yards, 9 TD, 8 car, 63 yards, 1 TD

Defending the Screen Pass

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Mustangs and the Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to PFF, Toney leads the nation in both receptions and yards on screen passes, turning those plays into 323 yards this season. He’s been just as dangerous once the ball is in his hands, piling up 623 yards after the catch, third most among all receivers, while forcing 26 missed tackles.

The Aggies will need to wrap up and get Toney on the ground at first contact. Fortunately for A&M, it has been elite at defending the screen game, allowing just 2.4 yards per screen attempt, the fewest in the nation.

On top of that, A&M has allowed the seventh-fewest yards per pass when targeting slot receivers. Seems like the winning formula is in play for the Aggies, the question is whether it holds against Toney.

Strength vs Strength

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal talks to offensive lineman Anez Cooper (73) and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As stated above, the Canes’ strength lies within the trenches. But the same applies to the Aggies.

One of the biggest storylines Saturday will be how well Miami can keep Carson Beck protected against an Aggie pass rush that leads the nation in sacks.

Miami Offensive Line (PFF):

4th-best pass-blocking grade

10th-best run-blocking grade

Top-10 nationally in average time to throw (2.4 seconds)

Run inside zone or gap concepts on 78% of rushing attempts

Texas A&M Defensive Line (PFF):

41 sacks (1st nationally)

5.5 yards per carry allowed (6th worst among Power Four teams)

3.9 yards after contact per carry (4th worst nationally)

5.4 yards per carry allowed on inside zone runs

Flip the matchup, and A&M’s offensive line faces its toughest test of the season.

Texas A&M Offensive Line (PFF):

Runs to right side (Reed-Adams & Crownover): 86 rushing grade, 6.1 yards per carry

Runs to left side (Zuhn & Bisontis): 79.8 rushing grade, 4.7 yards per carry.

78.1 pass-blocking grade (20th in FBS)

Trey Zuhn has best pass-blocking grade of any offensive lineman in the nation.

Miami Defensive Line / Front Seven (PFF):

Reuben Bain Jr. & Akheem Mesidor: 102 combined pressures & 15 combined sacks

Opponents held to 86.8 rushing yards per game (7th nationally)

Arguably the best defensive front Texas A&M has faced this season

Offense Comparison

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Category Texas A&M Miami 3rd Down Offense 40.9% (58th FBS) 47.2% (20th FBS) Red Zone Offense 83.6% (75th FBS)

55 att, 36 TD, 10 FG 92.3% (11th FBS)

52 att, 37 TD, 11 FG Rushing Offense 192.7 yds (25th FBS) 150.0 yds (77th FBS) Total Offense 454.4 yds (20th FBS) 425.8 yds (29th FBS) Scoring Offense 36.3 PPG (14th FBS) 34.1 PPG (20th FBS) Time of Possession 32:00 (T-3rd FBS) 33:00 (T-2nd FBS) TFL Allowed 2.83 (1st FBS) 3.50 (5th FBS) Turnover Margin -7 (9 created, 16 lost) +9 (20 created, 11 lost)

Defense Comparison

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) rushes the passer against the Syracuse Orange during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Category Texas A&M Miami 3rd Down Defense 22.7% (1st FBS) 29.9% (10th FBS) Passing Yards Allowed 182.8 yds (21st FBS) 192.2 yds (30th FBS) Passing Yards per Completion Allowed 14.09 yds (11th FBS) 11.82 yds (62nd FBS) Red Zone Defense 93.8% (129th FBS)

32 att, 19 TD, 11 FG 84.0% (70th FBS)

25 att, 15 TD, 6 FG Rushing Defense 127.1 yds (38th FBS) 86.8 yds (7th FBS) Team Sacks 41 (1st FBS) 34 (16th FBS) Team TFLs 104 (2nd FBS) 79 (19th FBS) Total Defense 309.8 yds (19th FBS) 277.8 yds (11th FBS) Points Allowed 21.92 (41st FBS) 13.83 (7th FBS)

Special Teams Comparison

Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Randy Bond (47) kicks the ball in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images