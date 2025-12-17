Breaking Down Texas A&M vs Miami by the Numbers
Texas A&M will host Miami at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field in a win-or-go-home matchup marking the first playoff appearance in program history for both teams.
These teams are built in eerily similar fashion, with their identities rooted in the trenches.
The Aggies lead the nation in sacks and also boast a veteran offensive line averaging nearly 200 rushing yards per game. According to PFF, Miami’s defensive line grades as the second-best unit in the nation, while its offensive line ranks fifth.
So where’s the edge? Let’s break it down, stat by stat, and let the numbers tell the story.
Miami's vs A&M's Offense
Quarterback:
Carson Beck: 3,072 yards, 74.7%, 25 TD, 10 INT, 38 car, 39 yards, 1 TD
Marcel Reed: 2,932 yards, 61.8%. 25 TD, 10 INT, 89 car, 466 yards, 6 TD
Running Back:
Mark Fletcher Jr.: 141 car, 685 yards, 4.9 avg, 10 TD, 14 rec, 107 yards, 1 TD
Rueben Owens: 112 car, 618 yards, 5.5 avg, 5 TD, 12 rec, 123 yards
Wide Receiver:
Malachi Toney: 84 rec, 970 yards, 7 TDs, 17 car, 89 yards, 1 TD, 2 passing TDs
KC Concepcion: 57 rec, 886 yards, 9 TD, 8 car, 63 yards, 1 TD
Defending the Screen Pass
According to PFF, Toney leads the nation in both receptions and yards on screen passes, turning those plays into 323 yards this season. He’s been just as dangerous once the ball is in his hands, piling up 623 yards after the catch, third most among all receivers, while forcing 26 missed tackles.
The Aggies will need to wrap up and get Toney on the ground at first contact. Fortunately for A&M, it has been elite at defending the screen game, allowing just 2.4 yards per screen attempt, the fewest in the nation.
On top of that, A&M has allowed the seventh-fewest yards per pass when targeting slot receivers. Seems like the winning formula is in play for the Aggies, the question is whether it holds against Toney.
Strength vs Strength
As stated above, the Canes’ strength lies within the trenches. But the same applies to the Aggies.
One of the biggest storylines Saturday will be how well Miami can keep Carson Beck protected against an Aggie pass rush that leads the nation in sacks.
Miami Offensive Line (PFF):
- 4th-best pass-blocking grade
- 10th-best run-blocking grade
- Top-10 nationally in average time to throw (2.4 seconds)
- Run inside zone or gap concepts on 78% of rushing attempts
Texas A&M Defensive Line (PFF):
- 41 sacks (1st nationally)
- 5.5 yards per carry allowed (6th worst among Power Four teams)
- 3.9 yards after contact per carry (4th worst nationally)
- 5.4 yards per carry allowed on inside zone runs
Flip the matchup, and A&M’s offensive line faces its toughest test of the season.
Texas A&M Offensive Line (PFF):
- Runs to right side (Reed-Adams & Crownover): 86 rushing grade, 6.1 yards per carry
- Runs to left side (Zuhn & Bisontis): 79.8 rushing grade, 4.7 yards per carry.
- 78.1 pass-blocking grade (20th in FBS)
- Trey Zuhn has best pass-blocking grade of any offensive lineman in the nation.
Miami Defensive Line / Front Seven (PFF):
- Reuben Bain Jr. & Akheem Mesidor: 102 combined pressures & 15 combined sacks
- Opponents held to 86.8 rushing yards per game (7th nationally)
- Arguably the best defensive front Texas A&M has faced this season
Offense Comparison
Category
Texas A&M
Miami
3rd Down Offense
40.9% (58th FBS)
47.2% (20th FBS)
Red Zone Offense
83.6% (75th FBS)
92.3% (11th FBS)
Rushing Offense
192.7 yds (25th FBS)
150.0 yds (77th FBS)
Total Offense
454.4 yds (20th FBS)
425.8 yds (29th FBS)
Scoring Offense
36.3 PPG (14th FBS)
34.1 PPG (20th FBS)
Time of Possession
32:00 (T-3rd FBS)
33:00 (T-2nd FBS)
TFL Allowed
2.83 (1st FBS)
3.50 (5th FBS)
Turnover Margin
-7 (9 created, 16 lost)
+9 (20 created, 11 lost)
Defense Comparison
Category
Texas A&M
Miami
3rd Down Defense
22.7% (1st FBS)
29.9% (10th FBS)
Passing Yards Allowed
182.8 yds (21st FBS)
192.2 yds (30th FBS)
Passing Yards per Completion Allowed
14.09 yds (11th FBS)
11.82 yds (62nd FBS)
Red Zone Defense
93.8% (129th FBS)
84.0% (70th FBS)
Rushing Defense
127.1 yds (38th FBS)
86.8 yds (7th FBS)
Team Sacks
41 (1st FBS)
34 (16th FBS)
Team TFLs
104 (2nd FBS)
79 (19th FBS)
Total Defense
309.8 yds (19th FBS)
277.8 yds (11th FBS)
Points Allowed
21.92 (41st FBS)
13.83 (7th FBS)
Special Teams Comparison
Category
Texas A&M
Miami
Punt Return
16.03 yds (10th FBS)
14.0 yds (15th FBS)
Punt Return Defense
11.0 yds (103rd FBS)
4.89 yds (28th FBS)
Kick Return
22.70 yds (33rd FBS)
22.23 yds (45th FBS)
Kick Return Defense
18.36 (36th FBS)
19.43 (58th FBS)
FG %
11-18 (61.1%) - Randy Bond
14-16 (87.5%)-Carter Davis
FG 20-29
4-5 (80%) - Randy Bond
4-4 (100%) - Carter Davis
FG 30-39
2-2 (100%) - Randy Bond
4-4 (100%) - Carter Davis
FG 40-49
5-8 (62.5%) - Randy Bond
5-7 (71.4%) - Carter Davis
FG 50-59
0-3 (0%) - Randy Bond
1-1 (100%) - Carter Davis
Punt Yard Avg
44.6 yards/punt
44.4 yards/punt
Diego Saenz is a junior Sport Management student at Texas A&M University, originally from Torreón, Mexico, and raised in Cedar Park, Texas. His passion for sports, especially fútbol and football, has been evident since a very young age. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching games, listening to podcasts, and spending time with friends.